Yongsan-Casey commander builds community partnerships

CAMP CASEY, South Korea — Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander takes a strong initiative to discuss future collaborative partnerships and exchange ideas with Kim Dong-Keun, the mayor of Uijeongbu, and Park Hee-Young, the Mayor of Yongsan-gu on July 16 and July 22 respectively.



Cho officially assumed command of USAG Yongsan-Casey on May 29. Since his arrival, he has been striving to improve the quality of life for Soldiers under his command, strengthen the base’s relationships with community partners, and make meaningful changes for all during his tenure in South Korea.



“I hope that our relationships with our partners continue to develop,” said Cho. “As we find new and innovative ways to support each other, we strengthen our bonds with Yongsan-gu, Uijeongbu, and many other neighboring Korean communities.”



The meetings support the long-standing relationship between USAG Yongsan-Casey and surrounding communities, which covers everything from the Demilitarized Zone to the Greater Metropolitan Seoul Area. Yongsan-gu and Uijeongbu have rich and diverse communities with a variety of historical landmarks that can help to promote cross-cultural exchanges and spark conversations aimed at improving different aspects of the U.S-ROK alliance.



Yongsan-gu is one of 25 -gu’s, a county or district, in the city of Seoul. Yongsan-gu is famous for places like The War Memorial of Korea, the National Museum of Korea, and Itaewon. Uijeongbu is a city located in Gyeonggi Province, approximately 15 miles south of Camp Casey. Uijeongbu is famous for Dobong-san Mangwol-sa Temple, the Uijeongbu Arts Center, Bukhasan National Park, and is the birthplace of budae jjigae or “army base stew.”



“Close friendly relations between the Commander of USAG Yongsan-Casey and the two mayors of these areas are very important for Korea-U.S. relations,” said Ho Song Yun, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Area II community relations specialist. “I believe this cooperation will positively affect the USAG Yongsan-Casey communities.”



USAG Yongsan-Casey helps provide support to its military servicemembers, civilians, and their families through meaningful engagements with community partners like the mayors of Yongsan-gu and Uijeongbu city.

