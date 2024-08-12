NAVFAC Washington Hosts Successful PWD Annapolis Day; Discusses Bancroft Hall Renovation, Navy’s Historic Academic Dormitory

The Naval Facility Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington recently held its Public Works Department (PWD) Annapolis Day at Halligan Hall on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Leadership from the Washington D.C. office sat with the department’s key leaders to discuss the portfolio of projects and other opportunities to encourage greater collaboration.



Public Works Officer at PWD Annapolis, Cmdr. William “Billy” Moiles emphasized the importance of showcasing the installation's unique challenges to NAVFAC Washington and highlighted the department’s critical involvement in the Navy’s mission through the Bancroft Hall recapitalization, sea level rise and installation resiliency projects. A major upcoming event is the groundbreaking or first-nail ceremony for the Bancroft Hall recapitalization project. Bancroft Hall, is said to be the largest contiguous set of academic dormitories in the U.S.



According to Moiles, “The PWD Annapolis team is deeply committed to supporting the renovation of Bancroft Hall, the primary facility for housing and training the Brigade of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy. The team takes pride in its role and is focused on starting the project with proper planning and information to deliver the best results for the midshipmen.”



Operations Officer at NAVFAC Washington Capt. Atiim Senthill praised the productive discussions during PWD Day. "A lot of hard topics were discussed, which we don't have immediate solutions for. But we now know we have work to do to get to solutions that will help the PWD and probably help some of the other PWDs across the Facilities Engineering Command," Senthill remarked.



Senthill also touched on the Naval Community College project, describing it as "another high interest project" involving the relocation of security services and renovation of facilities to accommodate the college’s relocation to NSA Annapolis.



Takis Tzamaras, deputy public works officer at PWD Annapolis, highlighted the collaborative nature of PWD Day. "It's good because leaders of multiple business lines are all in the room. So we really can brainstorm in terms of the resolutions that are required," Tzamaras said. He emphasized that the event allows for the development of new business processes and a better understanding of improvement opportunities for current operations.



With major projects on the horizon and a focus on long-term sustainability, NAVFAC Washington and PWD Annapolis are working together to ensure the Naval Academy's facilities meet the needs of future generations of naval leaders.

