Dagger Brigade Continues to Build Strong and Ready Teams at Ruidoso

Soldiers and Families from various 5th Armored Brigade units enjoyed a weekend training exercise hiatus while participating in a Building Strong & Ready Teams event designed to build healthy relationships and cope with military stressors at the MCM Elegante Lodge & Suites Aug. 2-4.



"The Dagger Brigade Building Strong & Ready Teams Program is a command-directed, chaplain-led, community-partnered program that strengthens spiritual readiness for Soldiers of all ranks and their Families," said Chaplain (Capt.) Ryan D. Johnson, 5th AR BDE deputy chaplain. "The goal of this weekend was to increase individual Soldier and Family readiness through relationship education and skills training."



Building Army Family resiliency is part of a strategic approach to cope with the high operational demand placed on today's OC/T.



"OC/Ts facilitate mission command training in preparation for deployment operations through 24-hour coverage for unit command groups, staff, and key leaders during training exercises at various outposts such as White Sands Missile Range, Oro Grande, and McGregor Range," said Capt. Bruce S. Posey-Espana, 5th AR BDE planning and exercise officer. "We have surge periods approximately six months out of the year where an influx of units conduct pre-deployment and post-deployment training at various locations, and our absence can tax Family life. Events like this help give us the tools necessary to remain close as a Family regardless of physical distance."



Research shows that training in communication skills, intimacy, and conflict management increases marital satisfaction, reduces divorces, and reduces rates of family violence.



"Healthy relationships contribute to maintaining a healthy Army and a secure future force," said Sgt. 1st Class Melany D. Meador, senior religious affairs OC/T with 5th AR BDE. With increasing demands placed on Soldiers and Families, including constant deployment training and duty relocations, intimate relationships are tested."



Building Strong & Ready Teams was conducted in an offsite retreat format to maximize the training effect. The retreat or "get away" provides a fun, safe, and secure environment to address the impact of relocations, deployment, and military lifestyle stressors.



"I referred to this weekend as the 'Pheonix' because from the Ruidoso summer fires arose families and marriages strengthened by emotional intelligence," said 1st Sgt. Patrick Vega, Conus Replacement Center first sergeant. "The strength of Ruidoso locals was evident as we visited local shops and entertainment venues in the area that recently reopened for business. The beauty of nature was evident in the lake and mountain backdrops everywhere we turned. We also met a wild horse near the hotel who let us pet him."



Chaplain Johnson taught various curricula, such as Identity and Loving Relationships, the Five Love Languages, and Seven Habits of Highly Effective Families for Army Families. During the retreat, small group activities reveal common bonds and nurture friendships—investment in Army Families and the Total Force.



"The marriage retreat was truly transformative for us," said Mrs. Rosa Elena Posey-Espana, military spouse and engineering designer for Consor Engineering. "My husband and I discovered how understanding our love languages can profoundly impact our daily interactions, mitigating many misunderstandings and conflicts. Chaplain Johnson and his wife Rebecca introduced us to new ways of connecting and offered practical tools for better communication, which was exactly what we needed. The chaplain team created a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. Blending learning with enjoyment. Thanks to the 5th Armored Brigade, we feel more connected than ever!"