168th Wing's Devotion to Fairbanks Veterans Stand Down

The 168th Wing volunteers at the 25th annual Veterans Stand Down at Pioneer Park Civic Center in Fairbanks, Alaska, August 19, 2023. The 168 WG has been part of the event for 20 years, providing medical screenings, preparing meals, and connecting with Veterans.



“Events like this help bring us together as a community to get involved,” said Col. Ron Oliver, 168th Wing deputy commander. “It doesn’t stop here. As we meet, we continue to share our hobbies. One of my favorite organizations is Team Red, White, and Blue, where I can take people out on adventures and use physical activity to help other veterans forge genuine relationships that probably wouldn’t occur outside of that environment.”



The annual event is not only held to provide information and resources to Veterans but also a chance for Veterans to connect or socialize with other Veterans.



“I love being around Veterans,” said Chief Master Sgt. Carrie Stokes, 168th Medical Group Chief. “My first job in the Air Force was Pharmacy, so I saw a lot of retirees every day. They always have a story, they are always so grateful, and it’s a pleasure to be around them. I feel it is our duty to give back to them. We have current contacts and resources that might benefit our vets to help them get the resources they may need. We’re still all on the same team, active, retired, combat veteran, etc., and we need to continue to take care of each other, even if it’s just sharing a conversation and a cup of coffee.”



Nancy Smoyer, Chair for the Fairbanks Veterans Stand Down, started the event, and it has continued as a tradition.



“Sometimes we have people who say they don’t need anything or it’s not for me. I say well, do you get hungry? We have two meals. Do you like door prizes? We have door prizes. Do you like visiting with other Veterans or seeing your buddies? They’ll be there and want to talk to other Veterans. Do you want a massage? The community and agencies volunteer with great info and resources. It’s not that you must have a need – Everyone has a need. They get hungry.”



Stand Down is organized by community members and supported by businesses and agencies.



“I once was asked who puts this event on, and Candie and I answered, well, I’m the Chair, and she is the Vice Chair, and the committee is anyone who comes out and gets involved,” said Smoyer. “I believe they were looking for something official – anyone who walks through the doors is on the committee.”



During the past 25 years, the community of Fairbanks has celebrated Veterans, and the 168th Wing has done anything needed to make the event a smooth operation.



“I noticed this guy rushing around wiping down tables,” said Smoyer. “Now Chief Newton is a volunteer coordinator; that’s his title, but he does everything. He is a miracle worker. Over the years, most of our volunteers have come from the 168th Wing. It is their hometown, and it shows. Greatly due to volunteers like Phil Newton, Terry Renson, and Danielle St. Laurent, who served in the 168th Wing.”



Chief Master Sgt. Phillip Newton, 168th Maintenance Group Chief, first volunteered with Stand Down in 2003 and has volunteered ever since. He said, “At the end of the day, Stand Down is about connections and taking care of each other. I always look forward to working with the phenomenal volunteers who come back every year to put this event together. The love they have for Veterans is immeasurable.”



Biscuits, gravy, and tacos were on the menu this year as more than 450 Veterans attended.



“It is amazing to observe the passion and love the 168th Wing shows the community during Stand Down,” said Newton. “It’s inspirational to watch the 168th Force Support Squadron plan and cook breakfast and lunch during the event. They get up earlier than everyone else to have breakfast ready by eight. Then, quickly shift gears and reset the kitchen to start preparing lunch. Serving over 1000 plates of food throughout the event with huge smiles on their faces.”



“Another superstar at Stand Down is Master Sgt. Crystal White, who ensures everyone at the event has access to a hot cup of coffee,” said Newton. “She does this with her special flare working alongside her daughter, always dressed in patriotic dress.”



The all-hands-on-deck volunteer crew from the 168th maintenance, operations, medical, and mission support groups served food, greeted, and helped set up and tear down. The volunteers started days prior as the set-up crew volunteered at the food bank, organizing food for the free food bags distributed during the event.



The 168th Medical Group provides care annually, including physical exams, health screenings, optometry, and dental care.



Following the exams, Veterans receive vouchers to see a physician in the community. These vouchers can be exchanged for up to $200 toward prescriptions and $600 for follow-up appointments such as dental cleanings.



The Civic Center was filled with volunteers from the community who provided information on health, community resources, jobs, training, and upcoming Veteran events. Veterans had the chance to meet with a massage and acupressure therapist. Jackets and cold-weather gear were available according to the needs at the time.



The Vernon Nash Antique Auto Club of Fairbanks, the most northern region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, was on site with classic cars on display. Ed McLaughlin is part of the Fairbanks car club and spoke as the only World War II Veteran at the Stand Down event. McLaughlin, who is 97 years old, recently finished driving nearly 1,000 miles by himself as part of the car club to and from Dawson City, YT, and Eagle, Alaska.



Also new this year were printed 3D military vehicles and aircraft given to the Veterans at the end of the event. Master Sgt. James Sjoblom, an innovative 168 WG member, provided the 3D prints for conversational pieces displayed at the tables where people enjoyed each other’s company.



“The way Stand Down started – I heard about Stand Down in the early 80s in San Diego, but it was typically for homeless Veterans,” said Nancy. “We opened it up to all Veterans here in Fairbanks as we didn’t want to limit it. It has been a success ever since due to the volunteers– everyone in their areas has it covered.”



One of the volunteers said, “She is like an orchestra conductor. She has the overall view and makes sure everyone is in tune.”



Nancy started helping Veterans during Vietnam as a Donut Dollie, a Red Cross recreation worker. After a year, she worked as a recreation worker at the Fort Knox hospital.



“After that, I continued to be interested, concerned, and interested in Veterans,” said Nancy. “I’ve kept up with working with Veterans in various ways.”



Nancy continues to volunteer at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. She travels back to D.C. every Veterans Day and sometimes throughout the year. She was a Vet Center counselor for 11 years before retiring.



The Stand Down council of volunteers would like to let Veterans know Stand Down is open to all ages of Veterans and welcomes all Veterans to attend.

