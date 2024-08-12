William Parker promoted to brigadier general in ceremony at Fort Sill

Photo By Monica Wood | Brig. Gen. William Parker, director of the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Brig. Gen. William Parker, director of the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team, speaks to a large crowd of his colleagues and family, noting that his achievements were built on the lessons he learned from others. The ceremony was held in the Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility Aug 1, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Aug. 1, 2024) — Col. William Parker, director of the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team, was promoted to brigadier general in a ceremony Aug. 1, 2024.



There ceremony was hosted by Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, commanding general of the Space and Missile Defense Command, at Fort Sill’s Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility.



During the ceremony, Gainey reflected on Parker’s career and contributions, emphasizing the impact of his work in the counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) operations.



"I got into the counter UAS world, and as a brigade commander, I was looking to do something outside of a tough job after brigade," Gainey said. "I thought, 'Boy, do I have a deal for you.' I couldn’t have done my job without Bill Parker as my deputy in the work that he was taking on."



Gainey praised Parker for his technical competence, team-building skills, and ability to forge strong relationships within the military community.



"Now, we have him in one of the most critical positions in our branch as we map our way out of this modernization effort. I couldn’t think of a better person to take charge," he added.



Following his promotion and the administration of the oath, Parker took the podium to express his gratitude and reflect on his journey.



"No one in their right mind back in 1995 ever attending an event like this would have believed it, least of all myself," Parker said. "I really wanted to have the ceremony here to stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, wearing a uniform harkening back to today's Greatest Generation."



Parker acknowledged the many individuals who supported his career, offering a special thanks to Gainey for his mentorship and trust.



"Watching you operate as an Army senior leader was like witnessing a master craftsman at work. Words cannot do justice, so I simply say thank you."



He also expressed deep appreciation for his colleagues and family, noting that his achievements were built on the lessons he learned from others.

"There's a saying that it takes a village, and I think it really applies here. I'm not standing here based on what I've done as much as what I've learned from Soldiers and leaders I've served with in the past," Parker said.



Parker's career has been marked by service in various critical roles, including multiple tours with the 101st Airborne Division and leadership positions in Air and Missile Defense. He concluded his remarks with heartfelt thanks to his family for their unwavering support through the demands of military life.



"Thanks for sticking by me through deployments, exercises, and everything in between. Your support has had a measurable impact on both me and others," he said.



The ceremony concluded with Parker expressing his gratitude to those in attendance.



"Thanks everyone for coming out today. It means so much to us to have this type of support. I am honored and humbled to stand here today in the presence of many of those with whom I’ve learned so much," Parker said.



With this promotion, Brig. Gen. Parker will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the U.S. Army’s Air and Missile Defense capabilities as it modernizes to meet emerging threats.