Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes new financial management analyst

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes new financial management analyst

    Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Carlisa Thompson to the team as...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Story by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Carlisa Thompson to the team as a financial management analyst at its Bethesda, Maryland, detachment, August 12, 2024.

    Born in the Bahamas, Thompson grew up in Delray Beach, Florida and has lived Egypt and Germany.

    We recently asked Thompson a few questions about her life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.

    Q: What was your previous job?
    A: I’ve worked as an auditor for the Office of Child Support Services, the Administration for Children and Families, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

    Q: What about your new role are you most excited about/looking forward to?
    A: I am looking forward to joining and contributing to the awesome team over at Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC).

    Q: What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?
    A: I am a proud mom and wife. I have two daughters, 12 and 15. My husband retired in 2020 after 23 years of service in the Air Force. Our most exciting assignment was to Cairo, Egypt but my favorite was Ramstein, Germany.

    Q: Can you please share something interesting about yourself... hobbies, clubs, activities?
    A: I enjoy cooking and traveling. I am fluent in American Sign Language. I am a board member of American Society for Deaf Children. I have an Italian Greyhound/Chihuahua mix name Goldie.

    Welcome aboard Carlisa!

    NMFDC is the designated training agent for Navy Medicine, and develops and delivers integrated education and training to all Maritime Medical Forces in order to Force Develop and Force Generate trained and certified medical forces that preserve the Naval human weapon system now and in the future.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 15:46
    Story ID: 478509
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes new financial management analyst, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes new financial management analyst

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Financial management analyst
    Naval Medical Forces Development Command
    NMFDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download