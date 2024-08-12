Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes new financial management analyst

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Carlisa Thompson to the team as a financial management analyst at its Bethesda, Maryland, detachment, August 12, 2024.



Born in the Bahamas, Thompson grew up in Delray Beach, Florida and has lived Egypt and Germany.



We recently asked Thompson a few questions about her life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



Q: What was your previous job?

A: I’ve worked as an auditor for the Office of Child Support Services, the Administration for Children and Families, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



Q: What about your new role are you most excited about/looking forward to?

A: I am looking forward to joining and contributing to the awesome team over at Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC).



Q: What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

A: I am a proud mom and wife. I have two daughters, 12 and 15. My husband retired in 2020 after 23 years of service in the Air Force. Our most exciting assignment was to Cairo, Egypt but my favorite was Ramstein, Germany.



Q: Can you please share something interesting about yourself... hobbies, clubs, activities?

A: I enjoy cooking and traveling. I am fluent in American Sign Language. I am a board member of American Society for Deaf Children. I have an Italian Greyhound/Chihuahua mix name Goldie.



Welcome aboard Carlisa!



NMFDC is the designated training agent for Navy Medicine, and develops and delivers integrated education and training to all Maritime Medical Forces in order to Force Develop and Force Generate trained and certified medical forces that preserve the Naval human weapon system now and in the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 15:46 Story ID: 478509 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes new financial management analyst, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.