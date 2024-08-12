Sailor from China serves with U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Recruit Lei Wang, from Yantai, Shandong, China, serves the U.S. Navy assigned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Recruit Lei Wang, from Yantai, Shandong, China, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

Seaman Recruit Lei Wang, from Yantai, Shandong, China, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



Wang graduated from Panshi No. 5 Middle School in 2005. Additionally, Wang earned a degree from Jiangxi University of Science and Technology in 2009.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Yantai.



“Growing up, the school life experience taught me the spirit of hard work and struggle, which helped me a lot in facing difficulties in my future study and life in the Navy,” said Wang.



Wang is new to the Navy.



“My hometown is a coastal city and I’ve wanted to be a sailor since I was a kid,” said Wang. “Being in the Navy is a respectable profession.”



Today, Wang serves as a logistics specialist.



“My favorite part of my job is the sense of accomplishment I feel when I complete the task assigned by my superiors,” said Wang.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Wang serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Wang has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is becoming a member of this excellent organization,” said Wang. “I am also proud of encouraging and helping other sailors make progress together.”



Wang can take pride in serving America through military service.



“I once thought I could only achieve the ‘American Dream’ while sleeping, but the Navy has proven that is not the case,” said Wang. “Serving in the United States Navy means that I can accomplish my American Dream.”