Airey NCO Academy’s open house

On Aug. 1, 2024, the Paul W. Airey Noncommissioned Officer Academy team hosted an open house for all Team Tyndall commanders, chiefs, first sergeants and local civic leaders, in preparation for incoming students’ slated arrival later this year.



This open house was an opportunity to showcase operational capabilities, discuss changes in the enlisted professional military education as well as what impacts this will have on the local infrastructure, community, and talk about the future warfighter mindset and culture.



“We hosted the open house to increase awareness about the surge in personnel arriving at Tyndall,” said Senior Master Sgt. Lawrence Danner Jr., Paul W. Airey NCOA deputy commandant. “Our goal was to prepare Team Tyndall and local civic leaders for the expected increase in traffic and to help everyone acclimate. Open and honest communication is key to the long-term success of this initiative.”



The open house consisted of multiple briefings discussing the history of Airey NCOA and the capacity that is expected to be held with arriving and future students, along with the impact it will have to the installation. Updates on the introduction of Foundation Courses and the unit’s future classes were also a primary focus.



“What was interesting about the Airey NCOA brief that was introduced to us is the Foundations introduction to the program…and what Foundations is ultimately. It’s like a [prerequisite before attending] the school,” said Maj. Natalie Burke, 325th Force Support Squadron operations officer. “Now, Airmen will go through a Foundations course before attending Airman Leadership School, NCOA or Senior NCOA. I think it bridges that gap of time [between] ALS and NCOA because I have seen people [go] nine years between those times [of school]. That’s a long time to not be educated or updated on our military and [by attending the Foundations course it] kind of re-blues you, which I think is super important [especially when] they are talking about mission command [and] about leadership in general.”



The academy is slated to host the next class of students in October, bringing in more than 100 additional Airmen to the base for several weeks, which is the highest student throughput since its reopening in 2021. Some impacts on and off the installation are expected with lodging, dining, parking, medical services, the fitness center, dry cleaning, alterations and barber shops. Road safety is also being taken into account with the construction projects.



Burke explained how the NCOA will be supporting this milestone and how they’ll be dealing with some challenges. The academy is working hand in hand with the 325th Force Support Squadron and Logistics Readiness Squadron to prepare for the influx of people expected to attend the academy, along with the Panama City mayor. The Airey NCOA team explained they are checking all the boxes on what they need in order to alleviate some of those issues that will affect the installation and the general public.



Airey NCOA’s curriculum focuses on returns on investment with growing future warfighters, strategic alignment and connecting the “why” between the two. It also emphasizes putting a greater focus on EMPE and the ability to lead teams. Some other investments that were highlighted was the ability to operate with disciplined initiative based on the command’s intent, being able to critically think, problem solve and mitigate risks with the ability to advise command teams and understand the importance of networking.



“I hope Airmen leave the academy with confidence in their leadership abilities, enhanced strengths and newly developed skills,” mentioned Danner. “Ultimately, I hope they become invaluable assets to their commanders, command teams and squadrons and evolve into exemplary leaders.”



When Airey NCOA host their class in October, they are expecting to run seven flights capping out at a total of 110 students from around the Air Force. The goal and mindset of the academy is to prepare for all 13 flights with a total of 195 students to be in full effect by October 2025.

