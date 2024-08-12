Sailor from Jamaica serves with U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Carlinton Smith, from Lewisville, Jamaica, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Carlinton Smith, from Lewisville, Jamaica, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

Seaman Carlinton Smith, from Lewisville, Jamaica, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



Smith graduated from Lewisville High School in 2006. Additionally, Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Post University in 2023.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Jamaica.



“As a child growing up, my mother always instilled in us that we should always stand for something because if we don’t, we will fall for anything,” said Smith. “Today, my being a United States sailor means a lot to me and my family because we choose to stand for all that is true and upright for the society in which we are living.”



Smith joined the Navy five months ago.



“I joined the Navy mainly because I needed to gain the experience of what it is all about,” said Smith. “Over the years, I noticed that my son admired uniform personnel. Now that he is 12 years old, he’s started having conversations with me about how he wants to work with the United States military. Now, as a father who believes in leading by example, especially when it comes to the development of my children, I decided that I would switch career paths and join the United States Navy. For us, it is a family tradition thing to do.”



Today, Smith serves as a logistics specialist.



“What I like best about my job here in the Navy is that I am a part of an organization that is dedicated to helping people from all walks of life,” said Smith. “My specific duty responsibilities as a logistics specialist have granted me the opportunity to work with the most disciplined men and women not only within this command but throughout the world at large. Waking up in the morning and getting ready for work gives me great delight knowing that I am able to assist in making sure that the supplies needed are ready and available throughout the world to be utilized to ensure the safety not just of myself or my family only but for the entire planet.”



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Smith serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Smith has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy was completing boot camp and ‘A’ school, and being able to wear my uniform every day since,” said Smith. “It takes honor, courage and great commitment thus, I am made proud each and every day of this noble organization for which I work.”



Smith can take pride in serving America through military service.



“Serving in the Navy means everything to me, not just to me but my family as well where many impossible opportunities are made possible,” said Smith.



Smith is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



“I just want to say thank you to those men and women who came before me who fought for the freedom of our world, and to those remaining to continue keeping up the good work,” said Smith. “As we all know none of what we do is in vain, but more so of a worthy cause.”