Quality Assurance simply refers to inspections to catch errors or product defects before they reach the user, but a healthy Quality Management System (QMS) involves much more than that. A truly robust QMS optimizes an organization’s performance not only by monitoring process results, but also managing and continually improving the processes themselves.



Adam Kimmerly, Quality Manager at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), leads the charge in revolutionizing quality management within the command. At the forefront of this transformation is the Integrated Quality Team (IQT), a dynamic group spearheaded by an Industrial Engineer serving as the IQT Lead, along with a Quality Assurance Specialist (IQT QAS). The IQT stands out due to its commitment to elevating safety, quality, on-time delivery, and cost-effectiveness.



What distinguishes the IQT in the realm of quality management and production support?



At its essence, the IQT is committed to elevating the safety, quality, on-time delivery, and cost-effectiveness of FRCSW's production team. By pinpointing and mitigating process issues and risks, the team plays a pivotal role in optimizing process effectiveness, perfectly aligning with FRCSW’s overarching mission and significantly contributing to its goals.



Traditionally, quality management at FRCSW, like many other commands, primarily focused on product inspections and procedural compliance. However, this approach often led to surface-level solutions like retraining without delving into the root causes of problems. The IQT challenges this conventional wisdom by investigating deeper into the 'why' behind errors and deviations, offering a more comprehensive and effective problem-solving approach for the entire Navy enterprise.



To maintain and enhance quality, the IQT employs a plethora of sophisticated methodologies. Among these, the 8D approach to problem-solving, the 5 why technique, and fishbone diagrams stand out, enabling the team to accurately identify, document, and address the causes of quality issues. Moreover, the IQT utilizes proactive tools like the Process Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (PFMEA) to proactively identify and manage potential risks.



The 8D approach to problem-solving involves eight steps: (1) forming a team, (2) describing the problem, (3) implementing immediate containment actions, (4) identifying root causes, (5) developing permanent corrective actions, (6) implementing corrective actions, (7) preventing recurrence, and (8) recognizing team efforts. This structured method ensures thorough analysis and effective resolution of issues.



The 5 why technique is a simple yet powerful tool for identifying the underlying causes of a problem by repeatedly asking "why" until the root cause is uncovered. It helps in digging deeper beyond the symptoms to address the fundamental issues.



Fishbone diagrams, also known as Ishikawa or cause-and-effect diagrams, visually represent the potential causes of a problem. They categorize causes into major branches representing different aspects of the issue, facilitating comprehensive analysis and solution identification.



The Process Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (PFMEA) is a proactive tool used to anticipate potential failure modes within a process, evaluate their effects, and prioritize actions to mitigate risks. It helps in identifying weak points in processes and implementing preventive measures to enhance quality and reliability.



One of the IQT's most notable strengths lies in its collaborative approach. By closely working with artisans on the floor, the team taps into a wealth of practical knowledge and experience, identifying process failures and improvement opportunities. This synergy between the IQT and artisans working on the aircraft fosters a culture of continuous improvement and ensures the implementation of effective, ground-level solutions.



The IQT's impact on FRCSW's quality standards is profound. Notable successes include the improvement of the H-53 flight control rigging process, which enhanced quality within FRCSWs H53 line and had far-reaching positive effects across the fleet, showcasing the team's ability to drive significant change.



In an environment marked by rapid technological advancements and evolving regulations, the IQT remains at the forefront of upholding quality standards. By actively contributing to technical publications, policies, and standards, the team ensures FRCSW's practices remain cutting-edge and compliant.



The IQT has successfully built trust throughout all levels of the command and has demonstrated its value in supporting FRCSW's mission and goals. This shift from viewing quality management as a disciplinary measure to a supportive, solution-driven approach marks a significant cultural change within the command.



The IQT is instrumental in promoting a culture of quality awareness and continuous improvement. By prioritizing open communication and focusing on process over blame, the team has cultivated an environment where all staff are motivated to contribute to the command's success. Direct interaction and involvement with processes allow the IQT to gather valuable feedback from artisans and other stakeholders, facilitating the identification of improvement opportunities and fostering trust and openness.



What truly sets the IQT apart is its process-focused and customer-oriented mindset. By aligning its efforts with the needs of the fleet and production, the team has established itself as an indispensable asset to FRCSW's operations and success.



The Integrated Quality Team at FRCSW exemplifies innovation in quality management. Through its approach with collaborative efforts and continuous improvement mindset, the IQT is solving today's problems and paving the way for a future where quality is ingrained in every aspect of production and operations. Due to the innovative advancements facilitated by the IQT, FRCSW is able to meet its mission in the most efficient, safe and cost effective manner possible.