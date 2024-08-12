Death of U.S. Army Central Soldier in South Carolina

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC --- Officials have released the name of a U.S. Army Central soldier who died while exercising on 11 August, 2024, in Sumter, SC.



Lt. Col. Roderick Vinson, 55, of Charlotte, NC, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1987 as an 11M, Fighting Vehicle Infantryman. He commissioned as a Transportation Officer in July, 1999 and has been assigned to U.S. Army Central since 2018.



His awards and decorations include the Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M-device, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.



"The ARCENT Family is devastated by the untimely passing of Lt. Col. Roderick Vinson, a beloved member of our team and an incredible leader in the organization,” said Col. Jason Squitier, the U.S. Army Central Deputy Chief of Staff. “He left an enormously positive impact on every person with whom he interacted, and we miss him dearly. We send our

condolences to his family and friends, and our prayers are with them during this difficult time."



The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner's Office. There is no foul play expected in this incident. For further information, please contact their public information section at (803) 305-5356.

