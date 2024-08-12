Navy Celebrates First Year of Senior Enlisted Marketplace Success

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Navy’s Senior Enlisted Marketplace is celebrating one year of success since its start in March 2023.



SEM was the introduction of Billet-based Advancement to senior enlisted in the Navy and has screened over 500 Sailors to date.



“The original advancement system that we had in place did not align advancements to billets,” said Enlisted Incentives Manager Cmdr. Todd Grahek. “So, folks would get advanced and then they would have to wait until their next detailing session to go into the higher paygrade job. This [SEM] creates an opportunity for the Navy to align Sailors with the paygrade they are serving at.”



In its first year, 96% of the 530 Sailors screened were selected for jobs at the next higher paygrade through SEM, which has ultimately reduced the number of gapped billets both at sea and ashore.



“There was a perception that the only jobs available for SEM were at sea,” said Deputy Director Enlisted Distribution Division Todd Anderson. “That was not accurate. There were 483 Sailors selected via SEM, 254 Sailors were selected for sea duty jobs and 229 Sailors were selected for shore duty jobs.”



SEM provides efficient and transparent Billet-based Advancement opportunities for Sailors to better manage their careers. SEM Sailor Scoring Criteria is reviewed each July to ensure it is effective, stable and supporting mission demands. As SEM continues to mature, the program looks to expand to additional rates, ranks, and the Training and Administration of the Reserves community.



“Senior Enlisted Marketplace is intended to help the Navy by placing Sailors in positions that require their skillsets, experience and talents,” said Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan. “SEM gives senior enlisted leadership the amount of responsibility their paygrade requires and gives them the option to decline a promotion if they know they aren’t ready yet. SEM is built to serve the Sailors as much as it serves the Navy, which will benefit not just the fleet but the Sailors they will be leading.”



For more information on the Senior Enlisted Marketplace, please visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Detailing/Enlisted/Senior-Enlisted-Marketplace/.

