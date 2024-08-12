Hans Hoachim Pabst Von Ohain

Hans von Ohain was born in Germany and educated at Georg August University at Göttingen, one of the world's most prestigious universities for technology. At age 24, he introduced his idea for a “propulsion device” to German aircraft maker Heinkel Aircraft Company. He then turned that device into what his patent attorney called a “jet engine.” This design propelled the flight of the first gas turbine engine aircraft, the He S 2b, on August 27, 1939. Later, a pair of more advanced engines powered the first jet fighter prototype, the He 280.

Post World War II, Dr. von Ohain came to the United States. He became a member of the group that formed the Arnold Engineering Development Center. Later, he was assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, in the Aerospace Research Laboratory (an Aerospace Systems Directorate predecessor), and served as Chief Scientist 1963 -1975.

