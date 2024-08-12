Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hans Hoachim Pabst Von Ohain

    Hans Hoachim Pabst Von Ohain

    Photo By Michael Weber | n/a read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Story by Michael Weber 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Hans von Ohain was born in Germany and educated at Georg August University at Göttingen, one of the world's most prestigious universities for technology. At age 24, he introduced his idea for a “propulsion device” to German aircraft maker Heinkel Aircraft Company. He then turned that device into what his patent attorney called a “jet engine.” This design propelled the flight of the first gas turbine engine aircraft, the He S 2b, on August 27, 1939. Later, a pair of more advanced engines powered the first jet fighter prototype, the He 280.
    Post World War II, Dr. von Ohain came to the United States. He became a member of the group that formed the Arnold Engineering Development Center. Later, he was assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, in the Aerospace Research Laboratory (an Aerospace Systems Directorate predecessor), and served as Chief Scientist 1963 -1975.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 13:48
    Story ID: 478491
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hans Hoachim Pabst Von Ohain, by Michael Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hans Hoachim Pabst Von Ohain
    Hans Hoachim Pabst Von Ohain
    Hans Hoachim Pabst Von Ohain
    Hans Hoachim Pabst Von Ohain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RQ History Wall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download