AcqDemo expansion town halls begin Aug. 20

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command, in conjunction with the Department of the Air Force Acquisition Program Management Office, will host a series of Civilian Acquisition Workforce Personnel Demonstration Project (AcqDemo) Town Hall briefings beginning Aug. 20.



All AFMC civilian supervisors and personnel are encouraged to attend one of these events to learn more about AcqDemo and how the upcoming expansion will affect them.



In May 2024, the AFMC announced the conversion of 26,500 AFMC general schedule (GS) civilian employees into the AcqDemo pay system, effective June 2025. AcqDemo’s hiring and pay setting flexibilities, simplified classification system, contribution-based performance assessments and more will help AFMC to attract and retain exceptional top talent, leveraging 21st century hiring tools and techniques.



AcqDemo also provides managers and organizations with increased flexibilities in recruitment, staffing, classification, performance management, compensation, and employee development.



A list of town hall dates and the associated Microsoft TEAMS link was sent via email to all AFMC personnel.



To learn more about AcqDemo, visit the AFMC AcqDemo webpage at https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/AcqDemo. Additional information is available on the Department of the Air Force Workforce Demonstration Project page on the Air Force Portal.



Training and additional resources are available on the Department of Defense Civilian Acquisition Workforce Demonstration Project AcqDemo website at https://acqdemo.hci.mil/training.html.



For more information, contact the AFMC AcqDemo team at afmc.a1ki.workflow@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US