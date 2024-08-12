Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes aboard David Arellano

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Story by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed David Arellano to the team as a paralegal specialist here, Aug. 12, 2024.

    The self-proclaimed Eagles fan is a San Antonio native and a proud father to a 14-year-old son.

    We recently asked Arellano a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.

    • What was your previous job?
    ○ I was stationed in Great Lakes, IL at Regional Legal Service Office Midwest working directly for Recruit Training Command.

    • What about your new role are you most excited about/looking forward to?
    ○ I am most excited about continuing to serve the Navy in a different capacity. I loved being a legalman in the Navy and now I get to continue to do that as a civilian.

    • Can you please share something interesting about yourself... hobbies, clubs, activities?
    ○ I have a passion for art, I do enjoy drawing, writing, and working out.

    Welcome aboard Mr. Arellano!

