Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomes aboard David Arellano

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed David Arellano to the team as a paralegal specialist here, Aug. 12, 2024.



The self-proclaimed Eagles fan is a San Antonio native and a proud father to a 14-year-old son.



We recently asked Arellano a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



• What was your previous job?

○ I was stationed in Great Lakes, IL at Regional Legal Service Office Midwest working directly for Recruit Training Command.



• What about your new role are you most excited about/looking forward to?

○ I am most excited about continuing to serve the Navy in a different capacity. I loved being a legalman in the Navy and now I get to continue to do that as a civilian.



• Can you please share something interesting about yourself... hobbies, clubs, activities?

○ I have a passion for art, I do enjoy drawing, writing, and working out.



Welcome aboard Mr. Arellano!

