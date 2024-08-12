Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    City Bus Route Offers Patrons Affordable Transportation between Camp Lejeune and Jacksonville

    City Bus Route Offers Patrons Affordable Transportation between Camp Lejeune and Jacksonville

    Courtesy Photo | Scarlett Express Bus Route Schedule, Jacksonville, North Carolina.... read more read more

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Story by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Jacksonville Transit’s Scarlet Express bus route was created to improve the quality of life for Marines and Sailors by providing an affordable mode of transportation from Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Camp Johnson to Jacksonville.

    The Scarlet Express, a bus service exclusive to Common Access Card (CAC) holders, has eight stops on its route, including two at Courthouse Bay and one on Camp Johnson. Riders can pay the $4 one-way bus fare through the Token Transit app, by purchasing tickets at Marine Marts, Jacksonville City Hall, Jacksonville Station, or by paying in exact cash to the driver.

    A Scarlet Express bus leaves from the Courthouse Bay Marine Mart every two hours on Fridays from 3:55 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9:55 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 9:55 a.m. to 6 p.m. The bus makes stops at the following locations:

    Courthouse Bay Marine Mart

    Courthouse Bay Barracks

    MCB Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Exchange

    Wallace Creek Fitness Center

    Camp Johnson Marine Mart

    Jacksonville Mall

    Jacksonville Station

    McDaniel Drive and Penny Lane Bus Stop near Walmart

    Jacksonville Station, the newest stop on the route, acts as a transfer point for commuters to use another route line available through Jacksonville Transit. Express riders are allowed two free line transfers in order to get to their desired destination with the Scarlet Express. Riders can track their desired bus live through the Passio Go app at QRCO.de and receive more information about the Scarlet Express at https://jacksonvillenc.gov/225/Route-Maps-Schedules.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 11:51
    Story ID: 478472
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City Bus Route Offers Patrons Affordable Transportation between Camp Lejeune and Jacksonville, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    City Bus Route Offers Patrons Affordable Transportation between Camp Lejeune and Jacksonville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lejeune
    Courthouse Bay
    Camp Johnson
    Public Transportation
    Scarlet Express
    Jacksonville Bus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download