City Bus Route Offers Patrons Affordable Transportation between Camp Lejeune and Jacksonville

Jacksonville Transit’s Scarlet Express bus route was created to improve the quality of life for Marines and Sailors by providing an affordable mode of transportation from Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Camp Johnson to Jacksonville.



The Scarlet Express, a bus service exclusive to Common Access Card (CAC) holders, has eight stops on its route, including two at Courthouse Bay and one on Camp Johnson. Riders can pay the $4 one-way bus fare through the Token Transit app, by purchasing tickets at Marine Marts, Jacksonville City Hall, Jacksonville Station, or by paying in exact cash to the driver.



A Scarlet Express bus leaves from the Courthouse Bay Marine Mart every two hours on Fridays from 3:55 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9:55 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 9:55 a.m. to 6 p.m. The bus makes stops at the following locations:



Courthouse Bay Marine Mart



Courthouse Bay Barracks



MCB Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Exchange



Wallace Creek Fitness Center



Camp Johnson Marine Mart



Jacksonville Mall



Jacksonville Station



McDaniel Drive and Penny Lane Bus Stop near Walmart



Jacksonville Station, the newest stop on the route, acts as a transfer point for commuters to use another route line available through Jacksonville Transit. Express riders are allowed two free line transfers in order to get to their desired destination with the Scarlet Express. Riders can track their desired bus live through the Passio Go app at QRCO.de and receive more information about the Scarlet Express at https://jacksonvillenc.gov/225/Route-Maps-Schedules.

