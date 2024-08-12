Guarding Hearts: 192nd Wing couples strengthen relationships with Strong Bonds

Photo By Danielle Lofton | Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Matthew Incorvaia with the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Lofton | Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Matthew Incorvaia with the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, leads a discussion during the first day of a Strong Bonds Marriage weekend July 19, 2024, at The Founders Inn in Chesapeake, Virginia. Strong Bonds is a chaplain-led program designed to strengthen Airmen’s relationships through education and skills training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Lofton) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Laughter echoed through the halls of the Founders Inn & Spa as couples from the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, traded military uniforms for casual wear at a weekend retreat designed to strengthen their bonds.



The Strong Bonds program, a relationship-enhancing initiative, brought together 10 military couples July 19-21, 2024, for workshops on emotional regulation, spiritual resilience, communication and conflict management.



"We're creating a protected space where couples can feel safe to dive into rich training and dialogue," said U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Matthew Incorvaia, one of two chaplains who led the retreat - a wing staple event since 2011. "Our goal is to equip them with enhanced skills to navigate the ups and downs of their relationships."



The program began as "Strong and Ready Families" in the Army in 1997. It offers a mix of structured learning and leisure time allowing couples to connect, apply new skills and explore the local area.



“Demand for the program grew and the reach to Airmen increased 5% over the past two years,” said U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Clifford T. Brown, National Guard Strong Bonds program manager. “Strong Bonds continues to be the highest-rated program in the military.”



Judy Crow, 192nd Wing director of psychological health, emphasized the broad impact of the program. "Protecting our people protects our mission," she said. "When our Airmen are in healthy, positive relationships, it directly contributes to their resilience and effectiveness."



“My wife and I have learned quite a few things about ourselves and each other from these Strong Bonds events over the past couple of years,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen M. Scull, 192nd Wing religious affairs Airman. “One of those things is our personalities as they pertain to the ‘color wheel’ from one of the curricula we use called PREP [the Prevention and Relationship Education Program]. Understanding each other’s tendencies helps us tailor our approach in identifying and addressing challenges as well as encouraging and lifting one another up.”



One of the themes that emerged from the event is that stepping away from the mundane routine and stressors of everyday life can recharge any relationship, whether you’re newlyweds or empty-nesters.



Strong Bonds is open to all married couples in the VaANG. With its nationwide increase in demand and ongoing positive feedback, the initiative continues to be a cornerstone of the ANG's commitment to supporting its members both on and off duty.



The next Strong Bonds retreat is scheduled for early 2025. Interested couples are encouraged to contact the 192nd Wing Chaplain Corps office at 757-225-5582 or visit www.angstrongbonds.org/ to learn more about the program.