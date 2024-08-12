18th Air Force Welcomes Newest Commander

Courtesy Photo | 18th Air Force welcomed its newest commander during a change of command ceremony, Aug....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 18th Air Force welcomed its newest commander during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 9, 2024, when Maj. Gen. Corey Martin relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton. Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander, officiated the historic event. see less | View Image Page

18th Air Force welcomed its newest commander during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 9, 2024, when Maj. Gen. Corey Martin relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton. Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander, officiated the historic event.



“I often say there is nothing more powerful than an American team that believes in itself,” said Minihan. “18th Air Force is the epitome of that statement. The example of power, the example of team, the example of confidence for all to emulate.”



During his speech, Minihan recounted the impact that Martin had on his command and the Mobility Air Forces (MAF), especially as it transitioned to the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) model, which provides a standardized deployment model for service members.



“Two years ago, in this very hangar, on this very stage, you accepted the guidon and ran at full speed,” said Minihan. “You advocated for your wings during the AFFORGEN transition, and ensured the MAF was always ready when the National Command Authority called. This job isn’t easy, and when we foresaw the competing demands for airlift in the wake of the Hamas attacks in Israel, I sent you to be the face of AMC – the person I trusted most to carry out commander’s intent. I tasked you to be you, and you absolutely crushed it.”



During the ceremony, Minihan presented Martin with the Distinguished Service Medal for his exceptionally meritorious service to the government as 18th Air Force commander.



“When I took command two years ago, my promise to them [36,000 Airmen of 18th Air Force] was that I would join them out where the leading edge met the atmosphere and where the rubber met the runway, and every opportunity I had to do that over the last two years I have savored,” said Martin.



According to Martin, the mission of 18th Air Force is to provide ready Airmen and aircraft to the National Command Authority for them to use at a time and place of their choosing, whether that’s life-saving care after a natural disaster or bringing lethality to combat.



Martin, who will be retiring after a diverse 33-year career, looks back fondly on his time with 18th Air Force and noted how it will be a part of him for the rest of his life.



“Here ends the best job I’ve had in my Air Force career,” said Martin. “PUNK, Expedite is in your hands now. Treat it well.”



Prior to taking command, Bolton served as the Special Assistant to the AMC commander. As the 18th Air Force commander, he will be responsible for the readiness and sustainment of approximately 36,000 active duty, Air Force Reserve, and civilian Airmen at 12 wings and one direct reporting unit.



The 18th Air Force’s newest commander thanked his predecessor, saying he had big shoes to fill and that he would continue running with everything Martin had done to this point for the mission he was now charged with.



“This was a dream come true for me,” said Bolton. “There are only two jobs that I really wanted in this Air Force. One was to go to the Weapons School. I loved every second of that six-month program and what it did for me years after. All the commands I’ve had have been fantastic. I loved deploying. I loved doing ops; that’s what I am. It’s true to my heart. The only other job I wanted was this one. I really wanted to be the 18th Air Force commander, so I’m glad the Air Force gave me that opportunity.”



Bolton expressed gratitude to serve with the members of the 18th Air Force, stating he looked forward to working with the talented members who are serving.



“It’s amazing to see how much AMC and the wings have accomplished due to a lot of hard work and dedication. I promise to continue the momentum, ensuring we, the global reach enterprise, are prepared for the next conflict at speed and scale. That’s with the culture, mentality, connectivity, resources, and exercises needed. Being ready for the contested fight, learning how to fight our way through the confusion and denials of service to support the joint fight and then get out is what we will focus on. It’s about elevating the lethality of the joint force. That’s what we bring to the table; the ability to enhance maneuver at speed and scale.”



Both Minihan and Martin outlined Bolton’s background and experience and why he’s the perfect person to take command of 18th Air Force.



“We are excited to have Team Bolton at the helm,” Minihan concluded. “You are inheriting a legacy.”