Mizell hosts first AEDC Commander’s Call

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – A little more than a month after taking command of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Col. Grant Mizell hosted his first Commander’s Call July 19 in the Main Auditorium at Arnold Air Force Base.

During the session, Mizell took time to briefly introduce himself to Team AEDC members in attendance and watching over Microsoft Teams, discuss his family’s move from the location of prior assignment in California, and underline the important role the complex will play in delivering the next generation of capabilities to the American warfighter.

The main point Mizell wished to drive home during the Commander’s Call, however, is that he wants to hear from those now in his charge.

“As I spin up, I need to spin up with you,” he said. “I need to be running at the same speed.”

Mizell said AEDC leadership has their “doors open,” and complex personnel with questions, concerns, comments and ideas for improvement may call, email or visit the offices of leadership to share thoughts and recommendations.

“Don’t be isolated, don’t be confused and don’t let us make decisions without your information,” Mizell said.

Another way AEDC team members can reach out to complex leadership is the AEDC Commander Action Line by calling 931-454-6000. Mizell said those contacting this voice line can leave a message and AEDC leadership will return their calls.

“If you see something on this base, say something about what you see,” Mizell said. “It doesn’t matter what it is. It could be a security risk. It could be fraud, waste and abuse. It could be inappropriate action. It can just be a question. It can just be a comment. It can be how we can make operations safer. It can be how we make operations more efficient. It can be how we deliver capability faster and better every single day to our customer. Whatever it is, you can reach out to us on that line.”

And another option should soon be available to the AEDC workforce. Mizell said in the coming weeks he will be standing up a “questions and comments line” which will allow personnel to submit suggestions and inquiries via text message.

“I want to talk with you,” Mizell said. “I want to get feedback from you, and I want to answer your questions. My goal is to make sure you are operating as best you can operate. If you’re not there right now, let me know how I can fix that.”

Mizell became commander of AEDC on June 13 during a Change of Command ceremony at Arnold AFB. As commander of AEDC, headquartered at Arnold AFB, Mizell is charged with leading a complex that employs more than 3,000 people and comprises aerospace test facilities across seven states.

“It’s great to be here,” he said. “This is clearly an incredibly special place so, first of all, thank you for having me. Thanks for the amazing welcome over the last month.

Of the AEDC test squadrons he had visited up to the time of the Commander’s Call, Mizell said he was “blown away” by the professionalism, expertise and excitement displayed by AEDC personnel.

“You are driving the future,” he said to those in attendance and viewing the Commander’s Call. “You are making sure that we have what we need to compete for decades and decades to come.”

Mizell further expressed his appreciation for the efforts of those employed across AEDC.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re wearing this uniform or you’re wearing a collared shirt, you’re wearing a suit and tie or you’re wearing a bunch of coveralls to work every day, we’re all in that Air Force family and we’re all contributing to that,” he said. “I am excited each and every day to come to work, even when I’m exhausted getting out of bed, on that drive in, when I drive through the front gate, that sense of pride wells up and I know we’re doing the right thing, and I couldn’t say that anywhere else that I could go in this world.

“Today, while we’re all here, I want to say ‘thank you’ to every one of you who has taken up forging your nation’s sword and your nation’s shield because that’s incredibly important. Thanks for being part of this family.”

