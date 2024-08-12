More Critical Repairs Started on Vermilion Harbor Piers

Photo By Andre Hampton | The Buffalo District continue repairs to the Vermilion Harbor west pier in Vermilion,...... read more read more Photo By Andre Hampton | The Buffalo District continue repairs to the Vermilion Harbor west pier in Vermilion, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2023. These repairs will ensure the harbor continues to be economically viable and provide access for recreation and refuge to boaters on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor, Chicago-based Architectural Consulting Group, Ltd., have started repairs on another section of the Vermilion Harbor West Pier.



Vermilion Harbor’s piers ensure the harbor remains economically viable and able to provide safe access for recreation and refuge to boaters on the Great Lakes.



“The repair of the Vermilion Harbor West Pier is a historic infrastructure investment that will improve safety, and the ability for inter-lake and international trade,” said Congresswoman Kaptur Marcy Kaptur (OH-09). “I am always pleased to assist the Corps with funding to rebuild maritime infrastructure and protect Lake Erie while bolstering our coastal communities. A thriving Lake Erie is vital to Northwest Ohio and the entire Great Lakes Region. I look forward to the completion of these improvements and helping to identify future opportunities for investment in our lakefront infrastructure.”



“The City of Vermilion is deeply grateful for the work of the Army Corps of Engineers and the consideration by Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur who is always a thoughtful friend of this lakefront town,” said Jim Forthofer, mayor of the City of Vermilion. “Our small city alone could never have the resources or capabilities for the rehabilitation this critical piece of harbor infrastructure.”



“Erie MetroParks is excited to see the work begin at the southern portion of the Vermilion Harbor Pier. The repair to the pier ensures the safety of mariners and park visitors alike,” said Melissa Price, executive director of Erie MetroParks. “Once the pier is restored, Erie MetroParks will implement Phase III of the beach revitalization project in 2025. In keeping with the local community's vision, Wakefield MetroPark will provide a crushed limestone path, native coastal plantings, and additional seating.”



“Maintaining safe navigation for vessels on Lake Erie and ensuring the viability of Vermilion Harbor for the local and regional economy is among the most critical things we do in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Our partnership with the community, and leaders at the local, state, and federal level are what ensure we can deliver this repair on time, within budget, and as effectively as possible.”



Repairs to approximately 400 feet of the south end of the pier along Wakefield MetroPark began Aug. 12 and will include installation of new retaining wall.



Construction of this $6.3 million project is 100% federally funded and scheduled to be completed this fall.



Work is being conducted from the water and is not expected to impact public access or activity at Vermilion’s Main Street Beach, or impact navigation by watercraft entering and exiting the harbor. Mariners should exercise caution when navigating near the repair area.



This project follows dredging of the Vermilion River federal navigation channel by USACE in July 2024.



The Buffalo District completed $1.2 million in repairs to approximately 900 feet of the west pier from the beach to the north wrap in 2023.



Vermilion Harbor is on the south shore of Lake Erie at the mouth of the Vermilion River, about 37 miles west of Cleveland and 21 miles east of Sandusky. It is a small-craft harbor originally authorized by the River & Harbor Act and constructed in 1836 by the federal government. The West Pier is 1,333 feet long.



Boating trip and annual craft spending at Vermilion Harbor generates an estimated $6.9 million in revenues to accommodations, restaurants, retail, boat repair, and other services and industries and supports a total of 44.5 full-time equivalent jobs, $3.3 million in labor income, $4.4 million in the gross regional product, and $7.3 million in economic output in the local impact area.



Photos of the west pier and Vermilion Harbor are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720312098484/





