Dedicated physician retires after 19 years at JBAB

A seasoned physician bids farewell to her 23-year career in the Air Force as a medical professional. She leaves behind a significant impact on the lives of many. As she reflects on her decision to join the armed forces, Lt. Col. (Dr.) Marilyn Perry reminisces on how her journey began with an oath of office in April 2001.



Perry, a distinguished physician with over 23 years of active-duty service, retired from the Air Force on July 26, 2024, after a career marked by dedication and impactful deployments.



Known for her compassionate care and resilience in challenging environments, Perry leaves behind a legacy of service that has touched countless lives, embodying the values of excellence and commitment to healthcare.



Perry's journey began in September 2001, a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. "I joined before 9/11, but I didn't report until 9/11 had happened," recalls Perry during an interview.



Throughout her tenure, Perry's dedication to her craft and her willingness to serve in challenging environments set her apart. Deploying three times in support of the Global War on Terror, including a tour in both Afghanistan and Iraq, she provided critical medical care to coalition forces and civilians.



"Taking care of coalition forces and injured civilians in Afghanistan was the most rewarding part of my deployments," Perry reflects. "About half the people we took care of were children that got injured."



Perry's willingness to answer the call of duty in the face of adversity is what truly distinguishes her.



Lt. Col. Clifford Souder, Operation Medicine flight commander with the 316th Medical Squadron at JBAB and colleague of Perry, remarked, "There are current and former service members that are still alive today purely because Perry was there when they needed her most."



Her selfless dedication earned her the admiration and respect of her peers. Colleagues fondly recall Perry's tenure at the Pentagon Clinic, where she tended to the medical needs of distinguished military figures, including Maj. Gen. K.J. Johnson, mother of Maj. (Dr.) Kallyn Harencak, a member of JBAB's medical team.



During her time at JBAB, Perry witnessed significant transformations within the military landscape and rebranding of medical units. On May 31, 2024, her colleagues honored her with the unveiling of the Lt. Col. (Dr.) Marilyn D. Perry Warrior Medicine Clinic at the medical clinic on JBAB.



Perry's legacy is one of dedication, compassion, and resilience, embodying the values of the Air Force and inspiring future generations of medical professionals. As Perry looks ahead to retirement, her commitment to service remains. "I'm not going to retire-retire," she explains. "I still plan to work as a physician, either through volunteering or securing a position at a military treatment facility."



She has left a lasting impression as a dedicated physician and military officer among her peers. As she transitions to the next chapter, Perry's impact on the Air Force community and beyond will be remembered with gratitude and admiration.

