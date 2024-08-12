Emory S. Land Departs Eden

EDEN, New South Wales, Australia (July 12, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departed Eden, New South Wales, Australia, after a scheduled port call, July 12. Eden was the fourth port call of Emory S. Land’s current deployment, which began May 17.

“Eden was a perfect setting for us to rehearse our expeditionary missions,” said Capt. Brent Spillner, the ship’s commanding officer. “And after the work was done we had a chance to explore the unrivaled natural beauty of the area.”

While in Eden, Sailors assigned to the submarine tender conducted a weapons handling simulation. Sailors used an empty cylinder to simulate Tomahawk missile loading procedures. A number of U.S. Navy Reservists mobilized in support of the simulation.

“Mobilizing to a foreign port, such as Eden, Adelaide or Stirling, holds significant strategic and diplomatic value. It demonstrates our commitment to international partnerships and strengthens our operational capabilities in diverse environments,” said Lt. Cmdr. Will Reade, Reserve program director of the Emory S. Land. “[Reservists’] roles span critical areas such as maintenance, logistics, weapons handling, and operational planning, which are vital for the successful completion of the mission. Deploying to an overseas location demonstrates our ability to support missions on a global scale.”

This training rehearsed skills that are necessary to provide essential support to submarines and surface ships, regardless of what infrastructure is available wherever the submarine tender is moored. This training also gave the ship an opportunity to integrate its Reserve component with its active duty crew, and leverage specialty skills offered by the Reservists. The Reserve component allows the ship to surge its manpower to accomplish critical tasking in a timely manner.

“It is rewarding to deploy to an active unit, integrate into a team and to be able to contribute to the success of missions like these,” said Chief Torpedoman's Mate Michael Goslin, a Reservist assigned to the ship. “Being able to assist our active duty counterparts allows us to leverage all of the skills that we practice, and to bring our expertise to the fleet at a moment’s notice.”

Previously, the ship left Sydney, July 10. While there, the crew had the opportunity to experience the local culture. Thanks to Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, a program dedicated to the wellbeing of Sailors, the crew also had the opportunity to watch rugby games and enjoy the local zoo. The crew also worked closely with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), providing maintenance to RAN ships, and worked with Australian sailors on various evolutions throughout the ship’s stay in Sydney.

Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.

For more information about USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit us at http://www.csp.navy.mil/emorysland/ or like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EmorySLand, or on Twitter @EmorySLand.

For more news from USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.navy.mil/local/as39/.

Are you interested in taking orders to Guam? Want to learn more about the duty station and life on our island? For more information, check out the ‘Go Guam!’ website at http://www.csp.navy.mil/go-guam/ and download the ‘1st Fifteen’ checklist.

