SRF-JRMC completes USS Dewey’s SIA 3-Days Early

Yokosuka, Japan – U.S. Naval Ship Repair and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed USS Dewey’s (DDG 105) $6-million, 60-day Surface Incremental Availability (SIA) July 12, 3-days ahead of schedule.



Dewey serves as one of U.S. Seventh Fleet’s 8 guided-missile destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, supporting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's regional security and ballistic missile defense efforts through regular patrols, exercises and port visits.



Dewey’s SIA included the completion of 10 depot-level maintenance Casualty Reports (CASREPs), 8 modernization and system installations, and 20% new and growth work. New and growth work are items repaired or maintained that where not previously identified prior to the start of the SIA.



SRF-JRMC executed the SIA using its own organic Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC) Workforce, U.S. Navy Civil Service employees, Sailors, as well as private industrial partners.



“Another job well done for the entire SRF-JRMC team, notably Chief Warrant Officer 4 Thomas Leistikow and MLC Kouichi Ueno, the Project Superintendents," said Capt. Zaldy Valenzuela, Commander of SRF-JRMC. “By completing this SIA early, Dewey’s crew will be able to execute its expedited underway operations for Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15) immediately; supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

