Data Science for Chemical and Biological Defense

Chemical and biological (CB) data is a strategic asset that can be used to inform decision making within the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Chemical and Biological Defense Program (CBDP). However, reliably applying CB datasets to rapidly develop data-informed decision-support capabilities that allow the Joint Force to understand and mitigate CB threats remains a challenge.
Data science as a strategic asset has gained increased traction across the government with the release of policy, including Executive Order 14110 on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence (October 30, 2023) and the DoD Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Adoption Strategy (June 27, 2023). Therefore, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense, an integral component of the CBDP, has invested in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to explore and characterize CB threat data. Among a myriad of other use cases, some of the data will be used to more accurately predict new biomarkers of CB exposure for early detection and diagnostics and to optimize developing new medical countermeasures.
While these initial investments in AI/ML have enabled better understanding of the opportunity areas, they have also illuminated some of the fundamental challenges associated with applying AI/ML technologies to CB data as well as larger fundamental data science challenges across technology areas. Although there is no one-size-fits-all approach, creating a strong data science framework for CB data within DTRA JSTO is a key component of a successful CBDP-wide data science enterprise.
To better understand the current data science landscape, DTRA JSTO held a Data Science Workshop that included subject matter experts in both computational and CB science fields from across the government, national labs, federally funded research and development centers, and academia. The overall objectives of this workshop were to:
