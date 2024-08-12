Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Research Wins by a Nose: Unleashing the Power of Integrating Microelectronics into Biology

    Basic Research Wins by a Nose: Unleashing the Power of Integrating Microelectronics into Biology

    FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Basic research from 2014 has led to an effort to create a biological-to-electronic platform that rapidly senses information using bioengineered canine olfactory (smell) receptors and transferring it into actionable electronic forms—in other words, an “electronic nose.”

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense, an integral component of the Chemical and Biological Defense Program, invested with the University of Maryland (UMd) to envision live, “rewired” bacteria that independently survey warfighters (for example, their gastrointestinal tracts), home in on disease-causing agents, and synthesize and deliver therapeutics for effective treatment.

    The initial studies focused on engineering bacteria to sense and kill pathogens, or swim to cancer cells and activate gene expression processes that alter gene information and ensuing cellular biochemistry to initiate cell death. The goal was to design and build new bacteria combining the tools of synthetic biology with biofabrication using nature’s existing ability of self-locomotion and gene expression to create bacteria programmed to stand on guard for harmful bacteria and viruses. Biofabrication extended the reach of synthetic biology by providing means for integrating biological constructs into microelectronic-fabricated systems to test their function and provide for electronic control.

    The DTRA JSTO program catalyzed a new field that integrates electronics with biology and the direct transfer of information between two mediums of information flow in electronics through the electron and in biology through the molecule that typically do not intersect. The researchers found they could convey information that is rich with content, rapid, easily accessed, and bidirectional. They applied their discovery in several areas:


    • Reprogramming microbes as a biosensor for Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) detection or preventing Pseudomonas aeruginosa gut infection or colorectal cancer

    • Assessing melanin’s ability to scavenge oxygen radicals and its potential links to mental health

    • Quantifying antibody quality

    • Providing a new way of measuring oxidative stress that correlated with progression of disease

    An endeavor is now underway to tackle one of the greatest challenges in sensing: bioengineering a dog’s olfaction system to create Living Microelectronics—A Smarter Nose. A joint effort between the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and University of Maryland seeks to construct a benchtop prototype device that will be transitioned into a working hand-held unit designed to function in the battlefield.

    POC: Robert E. Botto, PhD, robert.e.botto.civ@mail.mil

    TAGS

    synthetic biology
    biosensor
    living microelectronics
    electronic nose
    biofabrication
    olfactory receptors

