Basic Research Wins by a Nose: Unleashing the Power of Integrating Microelectronics into Biology

Courtesy Photo | “Living” Microelectronic Materials – An Electronic Nose: The dog’s nose has...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | “Living” Microelectronic Materials – An Electronic Nose: The dog’s nose has electronic access to the chemical or biological information transmitted to the dog’s brain. This “living” microelectronics system is the first integration of a living cell with a machine interface. It will provide both the sensitive and specific identification of odors and the chemical and biological information derived from those odors. (UMd image) see less | View Image Page

Basic research from 2014 has led to an effort to create a biological-to-electronic platform that rapidly senses information using bioengineered canine olfactory (smell) receptors and transferring it into actionable electronic forms—in other words, an “electronic nose.”



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense, an integral component of the Chemical and Biological Defense Program, invested with the University of Maryland (UMd) to envision live, “rewired” bacteria that independently survey warfighters (for example, their gastrointestinal tracts), home in on disease-causing agents, and synthesize and deliver therapeutics for effective treatment.



The initial studies focused on engineering bacteria to sense and kill pathogens, or swim to cancer cells and activate gene expression processes that alter gene information and ensuing cellular biochemistry to initiate cell death. The goal was to design and build new bacteria combining the tools of synthetic biology with biofabrication using nature’s existing ability of self-locomotion and gene expression to create bacteria programmed to stand on guard for harmful bacteria and viruses. Biofabrication extended the reach of synthetic biology by providing means for integrating biological constructs into microelectronic-fabricated systems to test their function and provide for electronic control.



The DTRA JSTO program catalyzed a new field that integrates electronics with biology and the direct transfer of information between two mediums of information flow in electronics through the electron and in biology through the molecule that typically do not intersect. The researchers found they could convey information that is rich with content, rapid, easily accessed, and bidirectional. They applied their discovery in several areas:



Reprogramming microbes as a biosensor for Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) detection or preventing Pseudomonas aeruginosa gut infection or colorectal cancer



Assessing melanin’s ability to scavenge oxygen radicals and its potential links to mental health



Quantifying antibody quality



Providing a new way of measuring oxidative stress that correlated with progression of disease

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 22:58 Story ID: 478442 Location: FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Basic Research Wins by a Nose: Unleashing the Power of Integrating Microelectronics into Biology, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

An endeavor is now underway to tackle one of the greatest challenges in sensing: bioengineering a dog’s olfaction system to create Living Microelectronics—A Smarter Nose. A joint effort between the U.S. Army Research Laboratory and University of Maryland seeks to construct a benchtop prototype device that will be transitioned into a working hand-held unit designed to function in the battlefield.POC: Robert E. Botto, PhD, robert.e.botto.civ@mail.mil