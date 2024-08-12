Statement from Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander.



Yesterday afternoon, Army Aviation and the Fort Novosel military community suffered a tragic aviation mishap resulting in the loss of retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel L. Munger, a respected AH-64 Apache instructor pilot. The Fort Novosel team is focused on caring for his family, as well as the student pilot who was evaluated at a local hospital yesterday and released last night.



To the Munger family, we mourn for you and with you. We respect your expressed desire for privacy, and ask the Wiregrass community to do the same.



I extend my deepest gratitude to all who assisted in the crisis response. The collaboration and swift response of many organizations were commendable, and I am honored to call them teammates.



The Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation. I trust their expertise, and ask everyone to refrain from speculating out of respect for the investigative process and the families and friends of the crew.



As a community, I ask that we all come together to support both families through the profound impact of this devastating mishap. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:20 Story ID: 478416 Location: ALABAMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Statement from Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.