Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Statement from Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Statement from Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander.

    Yesterday afternoon, Army Aviation and the Fort Novosel military community suffered a tragic aviation mishap resulting in the loss of retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel L. Munger, a respected AH-64 Apache instructor pilot. The Fort Novosel team is focused on caring for his family, as well as the student pilot who was evaluated at a local hospital yesterday and released last night.

    To the Munger family, we mourn for you and with you. We respect your expressed desire for privacy, and ask the Wiregrass community to do the same.

    I extend my deepest gratitude to all who assisted in the crisis response. The collaboration and swift response of many organizations were commendable, and I am honored to call them teammates.

    The Combat Readiness Center is conducting an investigation. I trust their expertise, and ask everyone to refrain from speculating out of respect for the investigative process and the families and friends of the crew.

    As a community, I ask that we all come together to support both families through the profound impact of this devastating mishap. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:20
    Story ID: 478416
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Statement from Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download