Paws on Post Pet Kennel: A Loving Retreat for Your Furry Family Members

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Liberty officials cut the ribbon for the new Paws on Post Pet kennel on Aug. 6, 2024. Shown are MWR Food and Beverage director Olga Hester, deputy MWR director Keith Rigby, garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour, garrison commander Col. Chad Mixon, MWR Director Jennifer Hodges and kennel director Tiffany Black. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Paws on Post is the first licensed boarding and daycare pet kennel facility for dogs and cats that held a grand opening on August 6 at Building 2-7606 Rock Merritt Ave., at Fort Liberty. DoD ID cardholders toured the facility throughout the day. They pre-registered their dogs and cats for boarding and daycare services. They also took the opportunity to see the state-of-the-art facility and meet the friendly staff.



For Fort Liberty pet owners, finding the right place to board their beloved animals can often be a daunting task, especially when it comes to ensuring they receive the love and care their pets deserve. Paws on Post Pet Kennel is here to put those worries to rest. The Fort Liberty Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility offers peace of mind for pet owners while providing a nurturing environment for dogs and cats alike. Whether heading out of town for a vacation or simply facing a long day at work, Paws on Post is dedicated to taking care of Fort Liberty’s furry friends.



Paws on Post proudly serves a diverse clientele, including DoD Active Duty members, their Families, retirees, and government civilians. This commitment to various members of the community reflects the facility's dedication to providing high-quality pet care while recognizing the unique lifestyles and needs of military and civilian families alike.



“We offer daycare, which is day by day,” said Kennel manager Tiffany Black. “So, if owners have a dog that’s new to them, high energy, and needs extra socialization, they can drop them off for a day, and they get out and get socialized with other dogs and their temperament who they get along with. If owners need to go out of town on vacation or they have a temporary duty assignment away from Fort Liberty, they can stay here for multiple days.”



In addition to animal welfare, Paws on Post also strives to make life easier for pet owners. The facility offers flexible boarding and daycare services tailored to fit within their schedule, ensuring that they can travel or work with minimal worries about their pet's well-being.

Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. Chad Mixon said he’s had to cancel plans in the past during four-day holiday weekends when he couldn’t find a place for his two Bernese Mountain dogs.



“This gives just that much more capacity, and it’s right here on post,” said Mixon. “It’s a great deal, and I think it’s going to serve the community well.”



The Paws on Post pet kennel facility is equipped with everything needed to ensure that both dogs and cats feel secure and loved while away from their homes. Here are some of the standout features of the kennel:



57 Dog Kennels: The facility includes 17 large kennels for bigger breeds and 40 small to medium kennels, ensuring that every pup has a comfortable space tailored to their size.

10 Cat Condos: Cats have their own dedicated space to relax and explore, featuring cozy condos that foster calmness and security.

3 Play Yards: Dogs benefit from ample outdoor space to play and socialize, helping them expend energy and enjoy their time away from home.

20+ Shaded Individual Runs: For those sunnier days, the shaded individual runs provide a cool, comfortable outdoor experience for pets who thrive in the fresh air without the heat.

Interactive Spaces for Cats: The facility goes above and beyond for feline friends with a delightful cat tree wall and window hammocks, allowing cats to climb, perch, and gaze out at the world.



Daycare hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Large kennels range from $55 to small ones $45, additional dogs that want to share the same kennel are $22, and cat condos are $18.

Boarding drop-off hours are Monday through Saturday, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., and boarding pick-up hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The facility is closed on Sundays and federal holidays, but staff are scheduled to come in and take care of boarders on those days.

Extra services like grooming and one-on-one play and attention are also provided.



When needing a safe and caring place for pets, Paws on Post Pet Kennel stands ready to serve the Fort Liberty community with love and dedication. No matter the length of absence, pet owners can trust that their furry family members will be treated like their own, ensuring their comfort, safety, and happiness. Paws on Post isn’t just a kennel; it’s a home away from home for pets, where they can thrive while the owner is away.



For more information about prices, daycare, boarding, required forms and other services at the Paws on Post pet kennel, visit https://liberty.armymwr.com/programs/paws-post-pet-kennel/frequently-asked-questions