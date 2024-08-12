4th MARDIV Commanding General Visits CENSECFOR Learning Site

Photo By Darryl Orrell | 4th Marine Division Commanding General, Brig. Gen. John Jarrard visited the Center for...... read more read more Photo By Darryl Orrell | 4th Marine Division Commanding General, Brig. Gen. John Jarrard visited the Center for Security Forces Learning Site Camp Lejeune and spoke with staff and Marine students attending the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Coxswain course. The 12-day course provides apprentice and journeyman-level expeditionary personnel with the essential skills to support afloat maritime security operations. U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 1st Class Mercedes Casterline. see less | View Image Page

4th Marine Division Commanding General, Brig. Gen. John Jarrard visited the Center for Security Forces Learning Site Camp Lejeune to speak with Marine students attending the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force Coxswain course, Aug. 2.



Jarrard was commissioned in 1995 and has served in various command and staff billets throughout his military career. He holds two graduate degrees: one in national security studies from the U.S. Army War College and the other in education from the University of North Georgia. He assumed the duties as the 4th MARDIV Commanding General in May 2024.



“It was a pleasure to host Brig. Gen. Jarrard,” said Lt. Zackary Canada, site director for Learning Site Camp Lejeune. “Building connections with the Marine Corps is integral in identifying training requirements and delivering trained Sailors and Marines to their units.”



During his visit, Jarrard engaged in a small group discussion with site leadership, course instructors, and Marine students from 4th MARDIV. The conversation centered on the future of small-boat training in the Marine Corps and how the training provided by CENSECFOR is an instrumental first step in preparing Marines for consistently evolving global threats.



The 12-day MESF Coxswain course provides apprentice and journeyman-level expeditionary personnel with the essential skills to support maritime security operations in afloat MESF operational environments. It is only offered at Learning Site Camp Lejeune, with approximately eight class convenings in a fiscal year.



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 20,000 students annually. It has 14 training locations across the United States and worldwide, each carrying the motto: “Where Training Breeds Confidence.”



Story by: Fire Controlman 1st Class Mercedes Casterline