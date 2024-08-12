192nd Wing and Chesterfield County Police Department: A partnership in preparedness

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez | Police Sgt. Colin Powell, Chesterfield County Police Department Special Response Unit,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez | Police Sgt. Colin Powell, Chesterfield County Police Department Special Response Unit, conducts Rapid Response Force (RRF) training for Airmen in the Virginia Air National Guard's 192nd Wing Aug. 1, 2024, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. RRF highlights the dual role citizen Airmen play in ensuring public safety and allows for rapid deployment in response to state emergencies, including natural disasters, search and rescue operations and support to civil defense authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- The Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Wing and the Chesterfield County Police Department’s Special Response Unit partnered to conduct Rapid Response Force training Aug. 1, 2024, highlighting the dual role citizen Airmen play in ensuring public safety. Maintaining well-trained, well-equipped units available for prompt mobilization during national emergencies is at the core of the Air National Guard mission.



Airmen with the 192nd Wing regularly train with their units to prepare to mobilize quickly when activated. This allows for rapid deployment in response to state emergencies, including natural disasters, search and rescue operations and support to civil defense authorities.



More than 72 Airmen from various Air Force specialty codes participated in the training exercise led by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Aronson who is a member of the 192nd Security Forces Squadron and also the CCPD Special Response Unit team commander.



The exercise focused on preparing Airmen for state active duty, a unique aspect of Guard service where the governor may call upon members to respond to state-level emergencies. This activation often requires Airmen to perform duties outside their usual roles, making additional training critical to overall readiness.



"Our job is to ensure everyone can express their views. It's why each of us raises our right hand," said Aronson, emphasizing the constitutional foundation of National Guard service.



This sentiment reflects the Guard's commitment to protecting citizens' rights while maintaining order during potential civil disturbances.



The RRF training covered a range of scenarios, preparing Airmen for potential real-world situations. Service members practiced crowd control techniques, de-escalation strategies, and coordinated response procedures, emphasizing providing a safe platform for peaceful protests. Expertise from members of the CCPD Special Response Unit strengthened the training, highlighting the importance of interagency collaboration in emergency response scenarios.



Police Sgt. Taylor Ramsey, CCPD Special Response Unit assistant commander, stressed the significance of such collaborative efforts.



"It is a true honor to come to Langley and train with this group of Airmen," Ramsey said. “The Chesterfield County Police Department prioritizes building relationships with our partners across the commonwealth."



Additionally, the training benefited from the diverse experiences of participating Airmen. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emory Morris, a 15-year Army veteran before joining the VaANG, provided valuable insights.



"It is important to help the newer Airmen overcome any potential fears and show them what they are capable of in a time of need," said Morris. "This kind of hands-on training is very similar to what I have actually encountered and will help Airmen prepare for what will come."



The collaboration between the VaANG and CCPD increased emergency preparedness, mobilization capabilities and inter-agency cooperation to ensure the safety and well-being of the nation and the Commonwealth of Virginia.