NMRC Wraps up Summer 2024 Internships

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command’s (NMRC) ten-week summer student intern program concluded last week on August 9.



The annual summer program brings interns from the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP), the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) and the Navy Medical and Dental Historically Black Colleges and Universities Intern Program to NMRC to experience the daily flow of research, and apply themselves to tackling the unique work of Navy Medicine.



Over the course of ten weeks, interns worked with scientists in NMRC’s Operational and Undersea Medicine Directorate, the Defense Infectious Disease Directorate or the Biological Defense Research Directorate.



“The most valuable aspect about interning with NMRC was the hands-on experience and guidance I got from my mentors and lab mates,” explained Savannah Gallegos, a University of New Mexico student and NREIP participant. “I feel that I was able to learn a lot that will help me in my further studies, and it was amazing to experience what working in a lab is like. I now feel more affirmed in my desire to continue pursuing a career in research after my undergraduate degree.”



During the final week of the program, NMRC hosted a poster symposium for the interns to present their research findings to command staff and leadership. Capt. Franca Jones, commander, NMRC, recognized each intern with a certificate, and awarded additional recognition for the best posters of the summer.



Posters summarized the research which interns conducted in multiple areas, showcasing how they had learned about and contributed to the Navy Medicine Research and Development mission.



“Summer internships with the U.S. Navy expose interns to cutting-edge research,” explained Dr. Biswajit Biswas, chief of the NMRC Bacterial Phage Science Division. “We are always open to new ideas. We are not a rigid entity, but rather a dynamic research institute where innovation is always appreciated.”





“The highlight of my time with the NMRC this summer was the privilege of engaging in pioneering research alongside some of the most brilliant minds in military medicine,” said Sophia Rosin, an intern with SEAP. “This enriching experience not only deepened my understanding of the intricacies of the research process but also underscored the importance of collaboration and innovation in propelling medical science forward. The mentorship and camaraderie within our team were invaluable, making this experience truly transformative and profoundly impactful.”



Each year, the NMRC internship program has allowed aspiring scientists to make significant contributions to key aspects of the Navy research mission.



“Our STEM internship program is a unique opportunity for young and aspiring scientists to be mentored by some of the world’s leading scientists,” said Lt. Cmdr. Connie Johnson, coordinator for the summer intern program. “Many of the interns do not even know how to use a pipette [a dropper-like tool used to measure and transfer measured amounts of liquids between containers] when they start out. By the end of the summer, they are using advanced scientific techniques as participants in cutting-edge science, it is an amazing transformation.”



High school and college students can participate in the internship programs through the Office of Naval Research (ONR). The application period for next summer’s internships, currently open, will close on November 1. Those interested can complete an application through the ONR website (https://www.navalsteminterns.us/) if they would like to be considered for 2025.



In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, NMRC researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.