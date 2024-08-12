One Soldier’s unstoppable journey of perseverance

FORT LIBERTY, NC -- Joining the United States Army at seventeen was a dream come true for one Soldier, however the challenges of raising a family ended that dream, or so she thought, but it couldn’t destroy her desire to serve.

Today, Lt. Col. Kimberly Dilger serves as the Deputy Commander for Quality and Safety and Perioperative Nursing chief at Womack Army Medical Center. Dilger’s journey began as a 68 Delta operating room specialist, but the tough decision of leaving the military led her to the civilian world.

“It was an easy transition from military to civilian as a surgical technologist because the job is exactly the same,” said Dilger.

An easy transition but not without challenges as Dilger balanced work and caring for her young child who was frequently ill. Despite these challenges, she pursued nursing school, utilizing benefits she derived while serving on active duty among, other loans.

“It was the force function to kick start my education,” said Dilger. “After graduating I secured a job as a registered nurse at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.”



At the VA she worked on the medical-surgical ward but soon found her way back to the operating room. This too was short lived as she decided to join the Pennsylvania National Guard (PAARNG).



“Taking care of veterans gave me the motivation to want to serve again,” said Dilger.



Following her commissioning with the PAARNG, she secured a full-time military technician position as an occupational health nurse and a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.

“I have been working in the operating room since age 17 and I thought I really needed to get out and explore other opportunities,” said Dilger.



Another smooth transition despite several years had passed.

“It felt like I just had the uniform on yesterday,” Dilger said.

She loved her current role but missed the “TEAM” her surgery team. This led to the exploration of different options but only one seemed right, her return to active duty. Dilger returned to active duty and following her commissioning, served at various military installations in different leadership roles before her assignment at Womack. She credits her military experience for teaching her valuable skills like teamwork, leadership, and adaptability. However, it was the camaraderie and sense of purpose that drew her back to the military.



"The operating room was like an orchestra," Dilger recalls. Everyone worked together towards a common goal caring for the patient. I missed that sense of belonging."



As a leader, Dilger is dedicated to helping others reach their full potential.



"I want to inspire and motivate my team to be their best selves," Dilger said.



With a wealth of experience in both military and civilian settings, Dilger is well-equipped to coach and mentor others.



“There is a large part of me that wishes I would have never gotten out in the first place. However, now I have various experiences that gives me solid abilities to coach and mentor employees, peers, and Soldiers.’



Dilger’s son has followed in her footsteps and is currently serving in the United States Army.



"I'm so proud of him," Dilger said.



Looking back on her journey, Dilger encourages others to consider military service, and if they got out and still have the desire to serve, do it.



“Anything is possible, the benefits and programs available are unparalleled. Take advantage of them it'll be worth it; you only live once! So why not “Be All You Can Be!” Motivate yourself, pursue your dreams and live life to your fullest potential.”



“Army Medicine offers countless opportunities for our all-volunteer force to serve in positions that provide vital direct and indirect support to the warfighter. Dilger’s story demonstrates what is achievable, both personally and professionally, through a commitment to selfless service,” said Col. Matthew Marsh, Chief Nursing Officer at Womack.



From the operating room to leadership positions, Dilger has proven that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.



If you would like to explore opportunities provided by the military visit and other career opportunities visit https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/science-medicine/intensive-care/68d-operating-room-specialist and https://womack.tricare.mil/About-Us/Careers

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:59 Story ID: 478400 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Soldier’s unstoppable journey of perseverance, by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.