ELEVATE! Professional Development Seminar

Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — From left, Master Chief Master-at-Arms Sarah Davis,...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — From left, Master Chief Master-at-Arms Sarah Davis, from Strategic Communications Wing 1, Chief Master Sgt. Robert Harding, from the 513th Air Control Group, Neil Lambrecht, from the 507th Maintenance Group, and Master Warrant Officer Remi Dionne, from the 552 Air Control Wing’s Canadian Detachment, serve on a joint forces panel during the “ELEV ATE!” professional development seminar at the 507th Air Refueling Wing on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma Aug. 5. The seminar was a two-day event designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of 507th ARW’s Airmen through a variety of breakout sessions, expert panels, and inspiring discussions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — The 507th Air Refueling Wing recently hosted a transformative two-day seminar, “ELEVATE! A Professional Development Seminar,” designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of its Airmen.



This dynamic event featured a variety of breakout sessions, expert panels, and inspiring discussions.



“Professional Development is our competitive advantage,” said Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th Air Refueling Wing command chief. “The 507th ARW values critical thinking, open-mindedness, and strategic engagement. We believe that professional development helps encourage that in our Airmen.”



The seminar included several breakout sessions, each aimed at empowering Airmen. Participants explored personality types, communication styles, and teamwork dynamics. Strategies for clear, impactful communication were discussed, along with insights into educational opportunities for Reserve members. Encouraging diverse viewpoints and fostering empathy were key themes, as well as practical guidance on career progression and financial planning.



“We wanted to ensure that we weren’t teaching a lot of the same information,” said Master Sgt. Jennifer Spear, the event organizer from the 507th Force Support Squadron. “We wanted there to be diversity and we know that education is something that members always have questions

about.”



The seminar included a joint forces panel, with panel members Master Chief Master-at-Arms Sarah Davis, from Strategic Communications Wing 1, Chief Master Sgt. Robert Harding, from the 513th Air Control Group, Master Warrant Officer Remi Dionne, from the 552 Air Control Wing’s Canadian Detachment, and Neil Lambrecht, from the 507th Maintenance Group. These

leaders shared experiences, discussed challenges, and emphasized the importance of joint collaboration.



“I wanted to make sure that we didn’t just have four members in the Air Force Reserve,” Spear said. “I wanted to have a perspective from different branches of the military, as well as retirees and civilians. I think the four of them together brought a full picture with all their different perspectives, guidance and mentorship.”



Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Kruger, from the Air Force Reserve Command’s Professional Development Center, delivered an inspiring key-note message. Her insights on the beauty and brutality of growth reinforced the seminar’s theme of continuous growth and excellence.



“From the birth of ideas on a white board to the last words of our keynote speaker, many Airmen were impacted,” Wiseman said. “I am very impressed by Master Sgt. Spear on her ability to take an idea, overlay her passion for the Airmen and coordinate with multiple agencies to produce such a ‘top shelf’ event.”