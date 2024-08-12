Army officer overcomes injury to lead team to victory at Armed Forces Rugby Tournament

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Rachel D. Henley runs the ball at the Armed Forces Rugby Championship in San...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Rachel D. Henley runs the ball at the Armed Forces Rugby Championship in San Diego. Henley, the 3rd Platoon leader for the 92nd Chemical Company (Hazard Response), was the team captain for the U.S. Army rugby team that won first place by beating the Air Force team 27-5 during the recent competition. U.S. Department of Defense photo by EJ Hersom. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – A U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer overcame a calf injury to lead the Army team to victory during the Armed Forces Rugby Tournament in San Diego.



1st Lt. Rachel D. Henley, the 3rd Platoon leader for the 92nd Chemical Company (Hazard Response), was the team captain for the U.S. Army rugby team that took the gold medal by beating the Air Force team 27-5 during the recent competition.



Henley had to make a quick recovery to participate in the tournament.



“I tore my calf while attending the U.S. Armed Forces camp in May and unfortunately was unable to compete in the Netherlands,” said Henley. “With a setback physically, I knew my mentality leading up to the All-Army camp and tournament needed to be strong. With only four weeks of expedited physical therapy, I was picked as captain of the team. I knew even though I wasn’t at 100 percent, I could give 100 percent to being the best leader I could be.”



The Army team was 4-0 going into the championship game against Air Force, after defeating the Marine Corps team 20-12, Air Force team 29-7, Coast Guard team 33-5 and Navy team 20-14.



Henley said the highlight of the tournament was the championship game where her team built on its “brick by brick” motto.



“We started with a strong foundation and build up, each contributing our strengths and our ‘why’ into the brick wall. We did that throughout the camp and continued into the tournament becoming better and better each game,” said Henley. “After each game, our coach always asked if we were satisfied. We all knew that we could play better, and we were hungry to play amazing rugby. We were never satisfied until our last game winning 27-5 against the Air Force.”



At the All-Army team camp at the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center in the San Diego area, Henley and her teammates were able to meet the USA Women’s Olympic Team before they headed to Paris. The USA Women’s Olympic Team won the Bronze Medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning their first ever Olympic medal in history.



Henley, who serves as a centre on the All-Army team, became interested in rugby because her father, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Henley, played rugby at the U.S. Air Force Academy.



During his Air Force career, her father flew the C-141 Starlifter strategic airlifter, T-1 Jayhawk training jet and KC-10 Extender refueler and cargo aircraft. He also served in Operation Southern Watch, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



Henley played soccer for many years before she realized that rugby was a better sport for her.



“I played soccer my whole life and played college ball in Oregon my freshman year. Through many yellow cards, I realized I was a bit too aggressive for soccer,” said Henley. “My sophomore year in 2019, I began ROTC and rugby at the University of Nevada, Reno, and fell in love.”



Henley was commissioned after graduating from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.



She reported to the 92nd Chemical Company in April 2023 where she has led her platoon through numerous training and operational challenges.



Henley has also found time to continue to prove her mettle on the rugby pitch.



“I have been chosen for the All-Army Team for three years and the Armed Forces Team once,” said Henley, who grew up in a military family but considers Reno, Nevada, home.



Henley has also played rugby for the Savannah Shamrocks and Carolina Geographic Rugby Union since moving to Fort Stewart, Georgia, where the 92nd Chemical Company is stationed.



The 92nd Chemical Company “Rock Steady” is part of the 83rd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Henley said that overcoming her calf injury taught her to enjoy the opportunities she has to compete and succeed at rugby.



“What it takes, for me, to be a successful rugby player, the best teammate I can be, and team captain, is continuing to respect and love the game I’m playing and my teammates around me,” said Henley. “My quote when I head on the field is to ‘Find the Joy.’ I play my best when I am truly enjoying myself. Having this injury has made me realize how short my time playing rugby really is and how quickly it can be taken away. Win or lose, I will always find the joy playing the sport I love, as a teammate or captain.”



Henley said the trust, toughness and teamwork needed to win on the rugby pitch are similar to the attributes needed to succeed on the battlefield.



“Having this outlet has allowed me to be a successful Army leader in many ways. Rugby has taught me so much about myself, teamwork and strength. Being a strong female, physically and mentally, in this line of work allows me to lead from the front and gain respect and trust from my Soldiers,” said Henley.



“Playing specifically for the Army squad has made me even more proud to serve,” said Henley. “The All-Army motto is ‘For Those Who Can’t.’ It creates a greater sense of honor and pride when putting on the rugby jersey, representing our fallen Soldiers.”