Brigadier General George William Goddard began his military career as a Private in the Army Signal Corps at McCook Field, Dayton Ohio. He was soon commissioned as a 1st Lt in 1919 and put in charge of aerial photo research in the Engineering Division (an Aerospace Systems Directorate precursor). He initiated developments in infrared and long-range photography, special aerial cameras, photographic aircraft, and portable field laboratory equipment. Pioneering stereoscopic, high altitude, night time and color photography, he also developed the continuous film strip camera and introduced the moving film magazine during World War II. He continued contributing to ‘aerial recon’ into the 1960s. His long and distinguished career earned him the moniker, ‘The Godfather of Aerial Reconnaissance’.

