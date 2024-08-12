Curl assumes command of 434th Operations Group

Col. David W. Curl assumed command of the 434 Operations Group, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, August 3, 2024. Colonel Van T. Thai, 434 Air Refueling Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.



With more than 4,000 flying hours and multiple deployments over a 23-year career, Curl brings seasoned experience and leadership to the position. As the new commander, he will oversee the training, equipping and combat readiness of the 325 Airmen of the 72nd Air Refueling Squadron, the 74th Air Refueling Squadron and the 434th Operations Support Squadron.



The ceremony was marked by the traditional passing of the unit guidon, symbolizing transfer of command. Thai praised Curl’s distinguished career and highlighted his proven leadership qualities that make him well-suited for this critical role.



“Col. Curl comes from a long lineage of service,” said Thai. “He’s committed his service to support both Airmen and the mission. He’s the type of leader who exudes the great values of faith, family and freedom.”



In his remarks, Curl emphasized the importance of teamwork and dedication within the group. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead and how special Grissom ARB is to him and his family.



“The fields in this community… its where I detasseled corn, baled hay and drove my old pickup truck. I played football here under Friday night lights. Grissom is not just a plot of land, it’s my home,” stated Curl. “Midwesterners are known for midwestern hospitality, though I would caution countries not to mistake our kindness for weakness. Because if the country calls, we’re ready to answer the call at a moment’s notice.”



The event was attended by friends, family members, distinguished guests and Airmen of the 434th OG. Under Curl’s leadership, the 434th OG will continue to support the vital role of providing unparalleled aerial refueling to the United States Air Force and its allies.

