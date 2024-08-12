Swift action by PA Soldiers aids hospital after Debby

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division provide potable water to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center at Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024. An emergency water advisory affected nearly 42000 customers in that part of the commonwealth and these Soldiers responded to a call from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – 12 U.S. Soldiers with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division provided potable water to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center during an emergency response mission at Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Aug. 10, 2024.



An emergency water advisory affected nearly 42000 customers in that part of the commonwealth as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby damaged many areas of Pennsylvania earlier in the weekend.



Soldiers with the 628th ASB responded to a call from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist.



"I'm incredibly proud of the swift and effective response by our Soldiers in providing clean water to the hospital during this critical time,” said Maj. Samuel DeBold, administrative officer of the 628th ASB. “Their dedication is a testament to the capabilities of the Pennsylvania National Guard and the 628th Aviation Support Battalion and shows that we truly are always ready to serve and support our communities when they need us most."



These Soldiers transported over 3000 gallons of water to Holy Spirit, using M105 Load Handling System Compatible Water Tank Racks, also known as a HIPPO bulk water distribution systems. They filled the HIPPOs with water at Fort Indiantown Gap before moving to Camp Hill.



The Pennsylvania National Guard’s response to Debby also included helicopter crews who provided an aerial search and rescue capability to local authorities. They flew over multiple flooded areas in the state, operating as part of the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team. PA-HART is a partnership between the Pennsylvania National Guard and PEMA, along with credentialed civilian rescue technicians.