Boy Scout Troop Visits U.S. Navy SERE School

Courtesy Photo | The Boy Scouts of America Coronado Troop 801 participate in various survival exercises during a visit at Center for Security Forces Detachment North Island. The visit was part of a larger Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet tour for the scouts to earn their aviation merit badge.

The Boy Scouts of America Coronado Troop 801 visited the Center for Security Forces Detachment North Island at Naval Station North Island. The visit was part of a larger Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet tour for the scouts to earn their aviation merit badge, Aug. 2.



According to scouting.org, the Boy Scouts of America, formed in 1910, aims to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.



“It’s not only my job to teach survivor skills, but as a leader, I’m always trying to train my replacement to maintain the proud tradition of the U.S. Navy,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Curtis Williams, a survival instructor at Detachment North Island. “What better way to do so than to interact with today’s youth and show them what the Navy has to offer.”



There are more than 135 merit badges for scouts to earn as they learn about topics ranging from sports to crafts, science and trades, business, and more. Some of the requirements for scouts to earn the aviation merit badge include describing some kinds and uses of aircraft today, explaining the operation of piston, turboprop, and jet engines, picking a career opportunity in aviation and finding out the education, training, and experience required for that profession.



Part of a naval aviator’s training is to learn survival skills should their aircraft go down in a remote region or behind enemy lines in times of combat. During their visit, the scouts observed various survival skills demonstrations and participated in several exercises.



“I was most impressed by how all the scouts were very engaged and knowledgeable about different survival elements,” said Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Trevor Lamoreau, survival instructor at Detachment North Island. “That made for a very interactive visit, and instilling the pride and professionalism of the Navy and Marine Corps helps develop the younger generation.”



All 18 scouts earned their aviation merit badge, which brings them closer to exploring potential career paths in aviation or related fields.



The Center for Security Forces provides specialized training to more than 20,000 students annually. It has 14 training locations across the United States and worldwide, each carrying the motto: “Where Training Breeds Confidence.”



Story by: Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Russell Stevenson