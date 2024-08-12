US Air Force demonstrates low-cost capability to defeat surface vessels from the air

Courtesy Photo | The M/V Monarch Countess slips below the surface after an operational demonstration in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The M/V Monarch Countess slips below the surface after an operational demonstration in July in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico near Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate at Eglin AFB operates an ongoing Maritime Weapon Program in partnership with the U.S. Navy to develop anti-ship lethality with air-launched weapons. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFNS) --The Air Force proved a low-cost, air-delivered method for defeating surface vessels through a QUICKSINK demonstration in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico near Eglin Air Force Base.



This capability is an answer to an urgent need to quickly neutralize maritime threats over massive expanses of ocean around the world.



“The development of this technology helps deliver technological superiority to ensure the United States can defend our interests, maintain freedom of action, and seize the initiative over large maritime areas,” said Col. Matthew Caspers, Air Force Research Laboratory, Munitions Directorate director.



The Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate at Eglin AFB operates an ongoing Maritime Weapon Program in partnership with the U.S. Navy to develop anti-ship lethality with air-launched weapons.



In July, in partnership with the U.S. Navy, a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber proved a low-cost, air-delivered method for defeating surface vessels through a QUICKSINK demonstration, as part of the second RIMPAC SINKEX. The collaboration between the AFRL, U.S. Navy, and industry partners represent a significant step forward in the U.S. Air Force’s naval warfare capabilities.



AFRL is developing solutions to our nation’s most pressing science and technology challenges, which requires balancing between developing technologies that address current needs and making the research investments we need to maintain superiority and win in future conflicts.



“The men and women of the Munitions Directorate consistently find ways to solve our nation’s greatest challenges,” Caspers said. “QUICKSINK is an answer to an urgent need to neutralize maritime threats to freedom around the world. This program is unique in that it can provide capabilities to modify existing and future Department of Defense weapons systems, giving combatant commanders and our national leaders new ways to defend against maritime threats.”