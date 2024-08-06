51st LRS conducts training with 51st MUNS

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron join the 51st Munitions Squadron to conduct a training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 8, 2024.



The training assists Airmen in getting accustomed to operating within their career field, strengthening the ability of the 51st Fighter Wing to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission.



“It’s important to train because we need to be efficient in everything we do,” said Staff Sgt. Ronnie Mills, 51st LRS inbound cargo supplies supervisor. “These opportunities allow us to teach our Airmen and personnel how to offload safely and securely so that if we ever shift to wartime operations we are ready.”



The 51st LRS performs cargo functions such as logistics and transportation of supplies to ensure the 51st FW remains mobile and sustained with necessary resources. The 51st MUNS assisted in the grounding by overseeing safety procedures and live armament supplies.



Mills added that various supplies are brought to Osan AB from U.S. bases, which adds complexity to the installation's current and new assets.



“We have all sorts of categories of cargo which can span from general small things to large cargo like generators or supplies that can weigh over 1,000 pounds,” explained Mills.



The 51st FW conducts regular training to enhance interoperability and readiness across the base. The 51st LRS is critical in sustaining this priority by remaining responsible for overseeing supply chain management, transportation, fuel logistics and more.



“We have the opportunity to learn here and then go somewhere else and apply those same skills to the next situation,” Mills reflected after experiencing several deployments and his tour at Osan AB. “We take these skills and significantly improve the Air Force wherever we go.”

