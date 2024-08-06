Rowing Our Way to Friendship and Tradition

On this lazy summer day, the roaring cheers and deafening drumbeats feverishly stirred up the gleaming water and soft breeze in the coastal city of Tongyeong-si, South Korea, during the 15th National Turtle Boat Rowing Competition.

Spotted among the boats racing in this annual contest on Aug. 10 was the one flying the flag emblazoned with “US Navy” that also received the warmest welcome by local spectators.

Representing the only U.S. naval base in mainland Asia, the team from Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae (CFAC) put forth a valiant effort in a fierce competition among teams from all over South Korea and, in the process, symbolized the best of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and U.S. alliance.

Though the team did not place in the competition, they encapsulated the “Katchi Kapshida” or “We Go Together” spirit that is the cornerstone of this alliance of more than seven decades, according to Cmdr. James Dipasquale, CFAC commanding officer. “What an excellent way to spend a Saturday on the waterfront, in our element as sailors, enjoying the unrivaled Korean hospitality while continuing to deepen our bond with local communities around Chinhae!”

Comprised of 11 Sailors and family members (seven men and four women), Team CFAC rowed their turtle boat 250 meters to sea and back. Up to five teams started in each heat. Categories included institutional groups, town and village divisions, and eastern divisions. Winners received prizes and bragging rights.

“We love being invited to this awesome event,” said CFAC Command Master Chief Matthew Haylow, CFAC team’s coxswain. “We mingled with the local crowd and shared a lot of fun cheering and competing. We rowed our hearts out. We will always remember these moments.”

The CFAC team served as the unofficial ambassadors of Navy Region Korea (CNRK). CNRK provides shore installation management and support to Navy activities throughout the ROK and includes the regions of Busan, Chinhae, and Pyeongtaek while also serving as Commander, Naval Forces Korea.

The rowing competition was part of the week-long 63rd Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival with the theme, “The Rise of the Twin Dragons; The sea of Tongyeong in the old country,” to commemorate the Battle of Hasan Island victory that the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) pulled off against Japan during its invasion of Korea (1592-1598).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 02:11 Story ID: 478328 Location: TONGYEONG, KR Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rowing Our Way to Friendship and Tradition, by LCDR Hien Vu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.