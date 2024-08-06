ROKMC, 15th MEU To Conduct Bilateral Training

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - The Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps are scheduled to participate together in a series of combined training events in vicinity of Pohang, Republic of Korea, starting Aug. 12, 2024.



Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), both of which are assigned to Commander, Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 5.



The training is an opportunity to strengthen and improve the interoperability between ROK and U.S. forces, and will include a series of live-fire and non-live fire events from infantry, artillery, and aviation units.



These events are not part of a named exercise.



This training period is scheduled to take place in ROK Armed Forces training areas to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral training, contributing toward combined defense of the Korean peninsula.



Visual imagery and content from this training will be accessible at: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/15thMEUPA.



Media queries should be sent to Marine Corps Forces Korea at MARFORK_COMMSTRAT@usmc.mil.

