US, Botswana conduct medical civic action program at Southern Accord 2024

SHOSHONG, Botswana – The Botswana Defence Force (BDF), in partnership with the Mahalapye District Health Management Team, conducted an impactful medical civic action program (MEDCAP) aimed at delivering critical medical care, education and support to rural communities in and around Shoshong, Botswana.



Medical clinics are being held in conjunction with exercise Southern Accord, a bilateral military training exercise planned and executed by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), taking place between U.S. and Botswana forces Aug. 5-15.



In the past week, clinics served a different rural village every day.



On day four, one was held in Mosolotshane, approximately 20 kilometers from an established clinic in Shoshong and 50 kilometers from the nearest hospital in Mahalapye.



“I heard about the clinic yesterday evening when they broadcasted it on the loudspeaker,” said Lekgobo Issac, a Mosolotshane resident. “Normally this is a health post, but today it is a clinic where we can access more services. It has been superb.”



Isaac, 57, received important dental and vision care and a referral to see a doctor in Shoshong later this month. He was also able to schedule transportation for the appointment.



Other patients included a 22-year-old woman seeking a cervical cancer screening and another who visited the MEDCAP to see a doctor about nutritional challenges she faced due to her financial situation. She also received a referral to see a doctor in Gaborone, the country’s capital and a nearly three-hour drive from the village.



Lt. Col. AT Nyere, the director of public health for BDF’s Military Health Services, led the initiative for the Botswana Defence Force, as well as the overall medical support services provided at Southern Accord’s three primary training locations.



U.S. Army and Air Force personnel with the North Carolina National Guard are training in Gaborone, Thebephatshwa Air Base and the Shoshong area throughout the two-week period. Nyere emphasized the value the BDF places on giving back to people living in communities near military training areas.



“Before the exercise, we went to the district health management team. We asked what was needed in the district, and they gave us a priority list. So at the moment, some of the things we are offering are screenings for cervical cancer, HIV/AIDs counseling and testing, eye exams, dental services, both examinations and extractions, as well as consultations by medical doctors,” he said.



Although SETAF-AF assisted during the planning stage, the BDF is truly running every aspect of the MEDCAP. This is how the Africa-focused command operates, with a partner-led, U.S.-enabled approach.



In order to serve the increased number of patients due to successful outreach efforts, the BDF augmented the health post’s medical staff by bringing in a host of military medical professionals, from physicians to paramedics.



In the evenings leading up to each clinic, the BDF and the Mahalapye District Health Management Team made residents aware of the services through announcements on a loudspeaker attached to the top of a vehicle.



The clinics have drawn nearly 300 people each day.



Dr. Mothai Salobati, a general practitioner and major in the BDF, counseled more than 50 patients per day for musculoskeletal cases, fungal and upper respiratory infections, and other conditions. Additionally, he provided counsel, medication and referrals to the district hospital in Mahalapye for more advanced cases.



The collaborative efforts between the BDF and the district also focused on preventive medicine.



The district’s health promotions and education team was on site, providing information about hypertension, diabetes, weight management, malaria, communicable diseases, as well as child nutrition and wellbeing. The team also helped arrange transportation for patients’ future appointments outside the village.



Nyere said Military Health Services will conduct a regional analysis of the treatment provided to better determine what services and medicines will be needed for the region in the future.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Stephen Minutolo, medical operations non-commissioned officer in charge for SETAF-AF’s surgeon directorate, was at the Mosolotshane clinic and praised the BDF’s efforts.



“One of the best aspects of this outreach event is the forward planning,” Minutolo said. “The pop-up clinics are not treated as a complete solution, then forgotten about later. The BDF will utilize their findings in a complete analysis that identifies trends for future preventative planning.”



Minutolo, who serves as Nyere’s U.S. counterpart during Southern Accord, emphasized that events like the MEDCAP offer an opportunity for military forces to foster trust and credibility with local civilians.



In addition to Mosolotshane, clinics have been held in the villages of Ikongwe, Kodibeleng and Moralane. During the final week of the exercise, the BDF will offer medical services in the Shoshong area.



About exercise Southern Accord

Sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by the SETAF-AF, Southern Accord is a joint bi-annual exercise that unites U.S. Army and Air Force personnel with their Botswana Defence Force (BDF) counterparts. The exercise focuses on conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, peacekeeping missions and aeromedical evacuations, all while enhancing multinational military capabilities and interoperability.



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.



Article by Lennea Montandon, U.S. Africa Command