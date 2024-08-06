Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making Sense of the "Megaquake" Buzz

    JAPAN

    08.10.2024

    Story by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Japan's seismic experts are urging the nation to brace for the possibility of a future "megaquake" that could result in hundreds of thousands of fatalities. However, it’s important to note that they emphasize that this does not mean such a catastrophic event is imminent.

    The August 9 alert issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) makes this the first alert of its kind under new protocols established after the devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster, which claimed around 18,500 lives. Alerts like these are designed to remind people to be ready for disasters, whatever they may be.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 19:08
    Location: JP
    Japan
    Safety
    Disaster
    earthquake
    Megaquake

