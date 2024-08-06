Making Sense of the "Megaquake" Buzz

Japan's seismic experts are urging the nation to brace for the possibility of a future "megaquake" that could result in hundreds of thousands of fatalities. However, it’s important to note that they emphasize that this does not mean such a catastrophic event is imminent.



The August 9 alert issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) makes this the first alert of its kind under new protocols established after the devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster, which claimed around 18,500 lives. Alerts like these are designed to remind people to be ready for disasters, whatever they may be.





