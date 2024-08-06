First Female Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 80th Training Command Relinquishes Unit Colors

RICHMOND, Va. – Maj. Gen. Patricia Wallace, Commanding General of the 80th Training Command (The Army School System), relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Michael Dougherty during a ceremony at The Frank Lotts Center on the Defense Supply Center-Richmond on Sunday. U.S. Army Reserve Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, presided over the ceremony.



“Being the Commander has given me an opportunity to contribute to the Army’s priorities of training lethal warfighters and strengthening our profession,” said Wallace. “It has provided me another opportunity to continue to serve our Soldiers and their families as they are being all they can be, which is the main reason I continue to serve.”



Wallace is the first female commanding general of the 80th TC (TASS). She took command of the 80th TC in December of 2022, where she led a force of over 6,000 Army Reserve soldiers and 270 civilians assigned to 85 units across 37 states.



“My tenure has reminded me of the sacrifices soldiers and families make in order to be twice the citizen,” said Wallace. “As the Commander, I strived to identify, communicate and remove as many barriers as I could to enable the development and delivery of continuous and progressive training that meets the needs of the force. The 80th taught me the benefits of utilizing our greatest asset, our Soldiers, to propose the solution and solve the problems. I have been a mere conduit. The true MVPs are our civilians, instructors, and the staff that supports them.”



Prior to the assignment, Wallace was the commanding general of the 91st Training Division headquartered at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia. In her 34 years of service, she has held command at every echelon within the Army Reserve and served in several overseas assignments including Korea and Iraq.

