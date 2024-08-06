South Carolina National Guard Conducts familiarization training under U.S. Army’s Modernization Strategy

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st and 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Battalion, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, conducted training on newly fielded equipment, Aug. 9-11, 2024, at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina. The training aimed to prepare Soldiers to face the challenges of modern warfare and maintain their combat readiness through familiarization with advanced technological equipment.



During this training, Soldiers received familiarization on the Soldier Protection System, specifically the improved plate carrier vest and helmet designed to increase Soldier safety; Black Hornet Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), a micro drone used for observation or surveillance of a targeted area; and Laser Target Locator Module, a device designed to help Soldiers locate designated targets accurately.



Although beneficial and key to modern warfare, there are inherent challenges associated with modern technology integration.



“One of the primary objectives we must keep in mind is that our adversaries have access to the same technology,” stated U.S. Army Master Sgt. Eric Lawrence, 218th Regional Training Institute, 4th Battalion chief instructor. “This reality requires the Guard to not only master the use of our equipment, but also develop strategies to counter similar technologies if deployed by enemy forces.”



Nevertheless, the South Carolina National Guard is committed to ensuring that new equipment meets the needs of its Soldiers.



“With dual responsibilities at the federal and state levels, the equipment must support a wide range of missions, from combat operations to local missions, like search and rescue or disaster response,” said Lawrence.



With a steadfast commitment to modernization and readiness, the South Carolina National Guard stands ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s battles.



“As these Soldiers gear up for upcoming deployments under Operation Spartan Shield, the focus remains on mastering the modern equipment while maintaining core Soldiering skills,” added U.S. Army Master Sgt. Hugh Moore, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment master gunner.

