Maryland Air National Guard participates in the world's largest cyber defense exericise in Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia – Maryland Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group participated in Locked Shields 2024 exercise at the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence with their counterparts from the Estonia Ministry of Defence and the French Operational Information Systems and Cyberdefense Squadron.



Locked Shields 2024, the world’s largest live-fire cyber defense exercise, is designed to highlight the global community’s commitment to combating cyber threats.



“The purpose of the exercise is to help our nations develop their capabilities to face cyber threats as a coalition,” said Dr. Mart Noorma, NATO CCDCOE director. “We have real threats around us, and most of our participants came out of the trenches of real cyber warfare to participate in Locked Shields. I am confident they will go back defending their nations stronger than ever.”



The Maryland Airmen enhanced their technical ability and learned how to work more efficiently with their international partners.



“This competition gave the United States the opportunity to collaborate with Estonian and French cyber experts to foster trust and solidarity in the cyber environment which ultimately strengthens collective defensive capabilities and resilience against global cyber threats,” said Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Robert Deluca, 175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron staff officer.



During the red (offensive) vs. blue (defensive) exercise, blue teams formed by member nations of the NATO CCDCOE, took on the role of national cyber rapid reaction teams, which would deploy to assist in handling a large-scale cyber incident.



“The teams must be effective in reporting incidents, executing strategic decisions, and solving forensic, legal, and media challenges,” said Deluca. “To keep up with technology developments, Locked Shields focuses on realistic scenarios and cutting-edge technologies, relevant networks, and attack methods.”



Participation in exercise “sharpens collaboration” between multinational military, personnel, civilian cyber security experts, and government officials, according to Deluca. The simulated scenario in a controlled environment allowed the groups to share tactics, techniques, and procedures with counterparts with various experiences and from different cultures.



“The output from this fictional cyber attack exercise offers valuable and unique insights into the evolving adversary TTPs,” said Deluca. “In turn, it informs policymakers and defense strategists in shaping real-world cybersecurity policies and resource allocation.”



The Maryland National Guard and Estonia have had a mutually beneficial partnership for over three decades through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program and cyber activities between the partners will continue to expand.



“The Maryland Air National Guard and the Estonian Ministry of Defence have a strong 30 plus year partnership of working together in a variety of situations and exercises,” said Deluca. “We have plans to work with them during several events in the near future and hope to work with our new French partners very soon.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 Location: TALLINN, EE