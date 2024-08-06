Air University programs on display at AFSA Summit

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Celeste Cozart explains wargaming to participants during the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Celeste Cozart explains wargaming to participants during the 2024 Air Force Sergeants Association Summit in Houston, Texas, Aug. 10, 2024. Representatives from the Community College of the Air Force, Air Force Wargaming Institute, United States Air Force Culture and Language Center, Air Force Junior ROTC, and the Global College of Professional Military Education are showcasing several key programs at the summit aimed at enhancing professional military education and development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger) see less | View Image Page

Air University is making an impact at this week’s Air Force Sergeants Association Summit by showcasing several key programs designed to enhance professional military education and development.



"Air University programs are essential for preparing our Airmen and Guardians to meet future challenges and equipping them with the knowledge needed to lead and advance in their Air and Space Force careers," said Patricia Roberson, Chief of Outreach and Engagement at Air University. "This year's AFSA Summit provides an excellent opportunity for our enlisted force to learn first-hand about what AU has to offer."



Attendees are invited to visit Air University's booth to explore offerings from the Community College of the Air Force, which provides educational opportunities for Airmen and Guardians pursuing academic and career advancement. Additionally, the Curtis E. LeMay Center’s Air Force Wargaming Institute is presenting its latest insights into strategic and operational planning.



The United States Air Force Culture and Language Center is highlighting its programs aimed at enhancing cultural competency and language skills, crucial for effective global operations. The HQ AF Junior ROTC program is also on display, demonstrating its commitment to developing future leaders through robust educational initiatives.



The Global College of Professional Military Education is presenting its current and future distance learning programs, designed to provide flexible and accessible education options for military personnel worldwide.



For those attending the summit, Air University's booth offers a unique opportunity to engage with representatives and learn more about these programs that support the professional development and readiness of Air and Space Force personnel to optimize for Great Power Competition.