Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Globally deployable Coast Guard units conclude participation in RIMPAC 2024

    Multinational ships sail in formation during RIMPAC 2024

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Midget (WMSL 757) sails in formation July...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    HONOLULU – Four Hawaii-based and two California-based Coast Guard units, all globally deployable, concluded operations at the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Exercise and returned to service of the residents of Hawaii and the Pacific region, Aug. 1.

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Midgett (WMSL 757) and Juniper (WLB 201), the Regional Dive Locker Pacific, Port Security Unit (PSU) 311, the Pacific Strike Team and Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu partnered with military members from Peru, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Italy, Brunei and Japan throughout the in-port and at-sea portions of the RIMPAC Exercise, which ran from late June to early August. The exercise marked a series of “firsts” for Coast Guard participation.

    PSU 311 was the first PSU to deploy to a RIMPAC Exercise, where they set up a forward-deployed security force on land and on sea. They conducted vessel escorts of high-value U.S. and partner nation ships and patrolled both on land and water. They hosted advisors from the Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping group in their tactical operations center – an essential international service in protecting merchant ships traveling through hazardous areas. They also partnered with MSST Honolulu and divers from the Coast Guard and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy to conduct underwater port surveys following a simulated natural disaster, a key part of the port reopening process that is essential to saving lives in emergencies.

    The Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team also completed a first-of-its-kind deployment, partnering with forces from Mexico and Peru to conduct urban search and rescue exercises on water and land.

    The Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific completed its most thorough humanitarian response exercise at RIMPAC to date, partnering with the ROK Navy to conduct harbor surveys, underwater pier inspections, and land and shipboard-based buoy salvage operations. Their collaboration will prove instrumental in speedy response to future disasters.

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett conducted a broad spectrum of operations with the Canadian MV Asterix, Italian Navy offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Montecuccoli, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100), Royal Brunei Navy offshore patrol vessels KDB Darussalam and KDB Darulaman, Mexican Navy frigate ARM Benito Juarez and the ROK Navy submarine Lee Beom-seok. Operations covered both national defense as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

    “The global maritime environment is too large and complex for any one nation to safeguard – we have always relied on strong international partnerships to serve the larger Pacific community,” said Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, Commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area and Commander of Defense Force West. “In RIMPAC and beyond, we continually work with our partners to remain integrated and prepared. Through exercises, real-world operations, and a spirit of collaboration, we work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

    RIMPAC 2024 was the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC combines force capabilities in a dynamic maritime environment to demonstrate enduring interoperability across the full spectrum of military operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 02:29
    Story ID: 478282
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USCGC Midgett Sails During RIMPAC 2024
    U.S. Coast Guard conducts joint training operation in support of RimPac 2024
    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Performs as OPFOR during RIMPAC 2024
    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Performs as OPFOR during RIMPAC 2024
    U.S. Coast Guard Port Security practice security escort
    U.S. Coast Guard practices search and rescue with the Mexican navy at RIMPAC 2024
    U.S. Coast Guard and Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Construction Team divers recover a sunken buoy during RIMPAC 2024
    U.S. Coast Guard and Republic of Korea Navy Underwater Construction Team divers recover a sunken buoy during RIMPAC 2024
    Multinational ships sail in formation during RIMPAC 2024
    USCGC Midgett hosts interdiction and boarding exercise at RIMPAC 2024
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett, international partners conduct gunnery exercise during RIMPAC 2024.
    Mexican navy helicopter lands on USCGC Midgett during RIMPAC 2024
    USCGC Midgett conducts live-fire gunnery exercise at RIMPAC 2024
    U.S. Coast Guard/Mexico Participate in Urban Search and Rescue Exercise During RIMPAC 2024
    Partner nations conduct search and rescue training during RIMPAC 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    RIMPAC
    DSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download