Globally deployable Coast Guard units conclude participation in RIMPAC 2024

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Midget (WMSL 757) sails in formation July 22, off the coast of Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

HONOLULU – Four Hawaii-based and two California-based Coast Guard units, all globally deployable, concluded operations at the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 Exercise and returned to service of the residents of Hawaii and the Pacific region, Aug. 1.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Midgett (WMSL 757) and Juniper (WLB 201), the Regional Dive Locker Pacific, Port Security Unit (PSU) 311, the Pacific Strike Team and Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu partnered with military members from Peru, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Italy, Brunei and Japan throughout the in-port and at-sea portions of the RIMPAC Exercise, which ran from late June to early August. The exercise marked a series of “firsts” for Coast Guard participation.



PSU 311 was the first PSU to deploy to a RIMPAC Exercise, where they set up a forward-deployed security force on land and on sea. They conducted vessel escorts of high-value U.S. and partner nation ships and patrolled both on land and water. They hosted advisors from the Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping group in their tactical operations center – an essential international service in protecting merchant ships traveling through hazardous areas. They also partnered with MSST Honolulu and divers from the Coast Guard and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy to conduct underwater port surveys following a simulated natural disaster, a key part of the port reopening process that is essential to saving lives in emergencies.



The Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team also completed a first-of-its-kind deployment, partnering with forces from Mexico and Peru to conduct urban search and rescue exercises on water and land.



The Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific completed its most thorough humanitarian response exercise at RIMPAC to date, partnering with the ROK Navy to conduct harbor surveys, underwater pier inspections, and land and shipboard-based buoy salvage operations. Their collaboration will prove instrumental in speedy response to future disasters.



Coast Guard Cutter Midgett conducted a broad spectrum of operations with the Canadian MV Asterix, Italian Navy offshore Patrol Vessel ITS Montecuccoli, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100), Royal Brunei Navy offshore patrol vessels KDB Darussalam and KDB Darulaman, Mexican Navy frigate ARM Benito Juarez and the ROK Navy submarine Lee Beom-seok. Operations covered both national defense as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.



“The global maritime environment is too large and complex for any one nation to safeguard – we have always relied on strong international partnerships to serve the larger Pacific community,” said Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, Commander of Coast Guard Pacific Area and Commander of Defense Force West. “In RIMPAC and beyond, we continually work with our partners to remain integrated and prepared. Through exercises, real-world operations, and a spirit of collaboration, we work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”



RIMPAC 2024 was the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC combines force capabilities in a dynamic maritime environment to demonstrate enduring interoperability across the full spectrum of military operations.