Garrison Leaders Conduct Impromptu Visit to Schofield Barracks Child Center

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i — U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i leadership visited the Schofield Barracks Child Development Center on Thursday, underscoring their commitment to quality childcare services.



Col. Rachel Sullivan, Garrison Commander, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise and Deputy to the Garrison Commander David Roudybush, toured the facility, interacting with staff and observing daily operations.



Sullivan, in her fourth week as Garrison Commander, expressed enthusiasm about her new role. "I'm really energized and excited to see every aspect of the garrison, to meet everyone critical in providing these facilities and services, and taking care of our soldiers and families," Sullivan said.



Col. Sullivan, a military parent herself, emphasized the critical role of childcare in military readiness. "As a military mom, my kids have grown up in CDCs, which have been crucial to my career," Sullivan explained. "Our CDCs are readiness. They give parents peace of mind that their children are well cared for, allowing them to focus on their jobs."



Sullivan added, "I truly enjoyed meeting our childcare professionals and seeing the world-class facility we have here."



The leadership team reviewed safety protocols, staffing levels and engaged with children during activities.



This engagement is part of ongoing efforts to maintain excellence in family support services across U.S. Army installations in Hawaii.



Readiness Through Quality of Life — Supporting Our Soldiers and Families.