Corps of Engineers releases Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Flood Risk Management Study draft integrated feasibility report and environmental assessment for public review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Flood Risk Management Study Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment for a 45-day public review and comment period starting Aug. 9, 2024.



The draft report recommends a nonstructural plan that involves floodproofing or elevation of nearly 1,100 buildings located within Tangipahoa Parish and the 25-year floodplain. Participation would be voluntary for the owners of the 1,006 residential buildings eligible for elevation and the owners of the 82 nonresidential buildings eligible for floodproofing.



The overall goal of the study is to identify potential actions to reduce the severity of flood risk, including flood damages and risk to public health and safety, to residents, businesses and critical infrastructure within Tangipahoa Parish. The study area encompasses the entirety of Tangipahoa Parish, which is approximately 823 square miles and located in Southeast Louisiana. Tangipahoa Parish is home to more than 137,000 people and 2,500 businesses.



The draft report and supporting information is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Tangipahoa-Parish-Feasibility-Study/.



The general public, interested parties and stakeholders are invited to comment on the released draft report during the 45-day comment period. The draft report contains a description of the project, an evaluation of the alternatives under consideration, and an analysis of potential environmental impacts. All public comments received will be addressed and considered accordingly as part of the continued development of the final report.



The Corps also is planning public meetings in late August to receive comments and feedback about the recommended plan. Meeting times and locations will follow in a subsequent media release and advertisements.



Written comments on the draft integrated feasibility study and environment impact assessment will be accepted through Sept. 23, 2024. Comments should be directed in writing to:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Attention: Chief, Environmental Branch

CEMVS–RPEDN, Room 3.200,

1222 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO 63103



Or by email to: tangipahoafs@usace.army.mil

